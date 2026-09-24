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14-year-old suspect charged with murder following shooting near Westfield High School

By
FOX 26 Houston
Crime and Public Safety
Published September 24, 2026 4:27 PM CDT
Published September 24, 2026 4:27 PM CDT

The Brief

    • A 14-year-old suspect has been charged with murder following a deadly shooting of a 15-year-old student near Westfield High School on Tuesday afternoon. 
    • According to the District Attorney's Office, they accepted the murder charge on Thursday. 
    • No one involved has been identified by authorities. 

SPRING, Texas - A 14-year-old suspect has been charged with murder following a deadly shooting of a 15-year-old student near Westfield High School on Tuesday afternoon. 

What we know:

According to the District Attorney's Office, they accepted the murder charge on Thursday. 

Officials said there will be another detention hearing on Friday. 

What we don't know:

No one involved has been identified by authorities. 

It's unclear how many shots were fired. 

The backstory:

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the shooting occurred near Westfield High School on Ella Boulevard around 2:40 p.m. on Tuesday. 

Sheriff Gonzalez said a 15-year-old boy was taken to the hospital in critical condition where he later died. 

Gonzalez stated the school had already let out at the time of the shooting, and a few students were still inside the school. 

The sheriff said the 14-year-old suspect fled the scene on foot, but was later caught by officials. 

The Source: Information for this story is from the Harris County District Attorney's Office and previous FOX 26 reporting. 

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