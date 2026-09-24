14-year-old suspect charged with murder following shooting near Westfield High School

The Brief A 14-year-old suspect has been charged with murder following a deadly shooting of a 15-year-old student near Westfield High School on Tuesday afternoon. According to the District Attorney's Office, they accepted the murder charge on Thursday. No one involved has been identified by authorities.



A 14-year-old suspect has been charged with murder following a deadly shooting of a 15-year-old student near Westfield High School on Tuesday afternoon.

What we know:

According to the District Attorney's Office, they accepted the murder charge on Thursday.

Officials said there will be another detention hearing on Friday.

What we don't know:

No one involved has been identified by authorities.

It's unclear how many shots were fired.

The backstory:

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the shooting occurred near Westfield High School on Ella Boulevard around 2:40 p.m. on Tuesday.

Sheriff Gonzalez said a 15-year-old boy was taken to the hospital in critical condition where he later died.

Gonzalez stated the school had already let out at the time of the shooting, and a few students were still inside the school.

The sheriff said the 14-year-old suspect fled the scene on foot, but was later caught by officials.