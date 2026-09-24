14-year-old suspect charged with murder following shooting near Westfield High School
SPRING, Texas - A 14-year-old suspect has been charged with murder following a deadly shooting of a 15-year-old student near Westfield High School on Tuesday afternoon.
What we know:
According to the District Attorney's Office, they accepted the murder charge on Thursday.
Officials said there will be another detention hearing on Friday.
What we don't know:
No one involved has been identified by authorities.
It's unclear how many shots were fired.
The backstory:
According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the shooting occurred near Westfield High School on Ella Boulevard around 2:40 p.m. on Tuesday.
Sheriff Gonzalez said a 15-year-old boy was taken to the hospital in critical condition where he later died.
Gonzalez stated the school had already let out at the time of the shooting, and a few students were still inside the school.
The sheriff said the 14-year-old suspect fled the scene on foot, but was later caught by officials.
The Source: Information for this story is from the Harris County District Attorney's Office and previous FOX 26 reporting.