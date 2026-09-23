Pasadena ISD school bus caught fire after football game, team evacuated by coaches

The Brief A Pasadena ISD school bus carrying the Queens Intermediate football team caught fire Tuesday evening due to a mechanical issue. Five coaches quickly evacuated all student-athletes after detecting a burning smell and every student got off without injury. The cause of the mechanical failure remains under investigation by local authorities.



A Pasadena Independent School District school bus caught fire while the football team was returning from a game on Tuesday evening.

Queens Intermediate football team evacuate bus before fire

What we know:

The Queens Intermediate School football team's bus experienced a mechanical issue near Winkler Drive, just northwest of Hobby Airport.

According to the school district, a coach driving the bus from their football game smelled something burning and immediately started the evacuation process. Five coaches were able to get all the student athletes safely off the bus and were moved away from danger.

At some point, the bus went up in flames.

The students were taken from the scene by a METRO bus and the coaches stayed with them until every student was safely reconnected with their family.

What we don't know:

The cause of the mechanical failure that caused the fire remains under investigation.

What they're saying:

The full statement from Pasadena ISD is below:

On the evening of Tuesday, September 22, 2026, a Pasadena ISD school bus transporting the Queens Intermediate football team experienced a mechanical issue and caught fire near the 8800 block of Winkler Drive while returning from an athletic event.



After leaving the football game, a coach who was driving the bus detected a burning smell and immediately began the evacuation process, prompting the swift response that helped ensure all students reached safety. Thanks to the heroic actions of five dedicated coaches, every student-athlete was safely evacuated from the bus and moved away from danger. Their quick thinking, calm leadership, and focus on the safety of their students prevented what could have been a far more serious situation and allowed for the safe reunification of the students with their parents.



Pasadena ISD is incredibly proud of the courage and professionalism demonstrated by these coaches. In a moment of crisis, they acted selflessly and decisively, placing the safety of students above all else. After the evacuation, students were transported from the scene by a METRO bus, and the coaches remained with them until every student was safely reconnected with their family. Their actions reflect the very best of Pasadena ISD and serve as a powerful reminder of the commitment our educators and coaches make to students every day.



The district also extends its sincere appreciation to our Pasadena ISD Police, Precinct 2 Constables, and Houston Fire Department first responders who quickly arrived to secure the scene and assist.



The exact cause of the mechanical failure remains under investigation.