Gun found at Willis High School; student detained

The Brief Willis High School administrators received a report of a loaded gun on campus. The campus is currently under a hold, and the gun has been confiscated. Monday's incident is the third report at Willis High School for the semester.



A Willis High School student was reportedly detained on Monday after being found with a gun on campus.

Gun found at Willis High School

What we know:

According to the school principal, administrators received a student report and that led them to finding a loaded gun on campus.

Another student is said to be detained, and the gun has been confiscated.

The school is currently placed on hold, but officials say the hold is expected to end shortly.

An update is expected to be issued later on Monday.

This is a breaking news report. We will update when more information is available.

Previous WHS incidents

Dig deeper:

Monday's incident is the third reported at Willis High School for the fall semester.

On August 26, the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office reported that they received a tip of a student bringing a gun to school. An assistant principal reportedly found the gun in a student's backpack and confiscated it.

On August 27, a student was arrested for allegedly making threats of shooting classmates. Officials said the student was charged with terroristic threat and taken to the Montogmery County Juvenile Detention Center.