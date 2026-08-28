Willis High School student accused of making threat in classroom

The Brief A 15-year-old student was arrested Thursday and charged with terroristic threat. The student allegedly made statements about "shooting other students in the classroom." Another student was detained the day before at the school for allegedly taking a gun to school.



A 15-year-old student was arrested and charged after allegedly making statements about "shooting other students in the classroom" at Willis High School, officials say.

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, deputies assigned as school resource officers responded to the incident on Thursday and took the student into custody.

The student was reportedly charged with terroristic threat and taken to the county’s juvenile detention center.

Sheriff’s office warns against threats

What they're saying:

In a press release, the sheriff’s office said, "This incident underscores a critical message: Any threat; verbal, written, online, or disguised as a joke; will be taken seriously and may result in criminal charges. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office will not hesitate to act swiftly to protect students, teachers, and staff.

The safety of every student in Montgomery County is non‑negotiable. Law enforcement and school officials cannot and will not dismiss threats, regardless of intent. Even casual comments can create fear, disrupt learning, and carry serious legal consequences."

What you can do:

Parents are asked to speak with their children about the gravity of making threats toward a school.

"These statements are not jokes; they endanger students, strain community resources, and cause widespread disruption," the sheriff’s office wrote.

2nd incident in 1 week

Dig deeper:

The sheriff’s office responded to the school just a day before when authorities say a gun was found in another student’s backpack.

The gun was confiscated, and the student was detained.

It’s unclear if that student is facing any charges, but the district said "the matter is being addressed in accordance with the Student Handbook and the laws of the State of Texas."

READ MORE: Willis High School student detained after gun allegedly found in backpack