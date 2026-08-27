Texas approves $138B transportation plan, including Houston-area highway projects

The Brief TxDOT’s 2027 Unified Transportation Program includes $95 billion for projects over the next decade, plus $43 billion for development and routine maintenance. Houston-area priorities include North Houston Highway Improvement Project work, IH-10 West improvements and capacity and resiliency upgrades at IH-10 and the San Jacinto River. The plan also funds safety, rural corridors, freight and other transportation needs as Texas continues to grow.



Texas transportation leaders have approved a 10-year plan projecting $138 billion in investments for highways, road maintenance, congestion relief, safety projects and other infrastructure statewide.

Houston-area highway projects included in Texas’ $138 billion transportation plan

What we know:

Gov. Greg Abbott announced the plan after the Texas Transportation Commission approved the 2027 Unified Transportation Program, or UTP, during its August meeting.

The plan includes $95 billion for transportation projects across Texas over the next decade, supported by another $43 billion in project development and routine maintenance funding, according to the governor’s office.

"This $138 billion investment will strengthen our roadways, reduce congestion, improve safety, and support growing communities across Texas," Abbott said in a statement. "Texas’ booming economy and growing population demand a transportation system that keeps people and products moving safely and efficiently."

Several major Houston-area projects are included in the plan.

TxDOT said North Houston Highway Improvement Project work remains a Houston District priority, with several projects planned within the first four years of the program. The long-running project includes planned improvements along major freeway corridors in and around central Houston.

Other Houston District priorities include continued project development for IH-10 West from Mason Road to FM 359 and a major project at IH-10 and the San Jacinto River. TxDOT said the San Jacinto River project is expected to add roadway capacity and improve the corridor’s resiliency, including efforts intended to reduce risks tied to previous barge strikes.

The Houston District is also using project development funding to move additional projects forward and prepare them for construction if more funding becomes available.

The UTP includes work on roadway segments listed among Texas’ 100 Most Congested Roadways. Funding for Texas Clear Lanes congestion-relief projects will increase under the plan, which supports a reported $90.6 billion in completed, under-construction and planned non-tolled projects since 2015.

TxDOT said the program also expands investment in safety projects, rural corridors and key economic hubs. Beyond roadways, the annual planning document covers public transportation, maritime, aviation, rail, freight, international trade and bicycle and pedestrian connectivity.

What they're saying:

"This 10-year plan reflects the scale and complexity of meeting Texas’ transportation needs in one of the fastest-growing states in the nation," TxDOT Executive Director Marc Williams said. "It is focused on practical outcomes, improving safety, preserving the system we have, and supporting reliable movement for people and goods."