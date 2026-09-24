Grammy-nominated artist Frankie J devastated after $100K+ in music gear, awards stolen from storage unit

The Brief Grammy-nominated artist Frankie J had an estimated $100,000 to $150,000 worth of studio equipment and irreplaceable career awards—including gold and platinum plaques, rare vintage instruments, and custom gifts—stolen from his New Caney storage unit. He only learned about the break-in after receiving a direct message on Instagram from a stranger who revealed she had purchased one of his personalized music awards on the street for $200. Frankie J is pleading for the return of his stolen items and promises he will not press charges against whoever brings them back, stating he only cares about recovering his career memories and personal gear.



Platinum-selling and Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Frankie J is pleading for the return of more than $100,000 worth of music equipment, custom instruments, and career accolades stolen from a local storage facility.

More than $100,000 of items stolen from storage facility

What we know:

The artist, whose real name is Francisco Javier Bautista, discovered the massive break-in at Storage King USA in New Caney after a stranger sent him a direct message on social media claiming to have bought one of his music awards on the street for $200.

"I was devastated when I came out here and opened up the storage and found this out," Frankie J said. "All the years of hard work, personal memorabilia was taken. Platinum plaques, gold plaques, Billboard awards, BMI awards, songwriter-producer awards... I just feel devastated."

The stolen items span decades of the artist's career, including iconic plaques for hit singles like "Obsession (No Es Amor)," "Don't Wanna Try," and "Suga Suga." In addition to irreplaceable career milestone awards, thieves took rare and vintage studio gear, including a vintage Moog keyboard valued near $14,000, a rare drum machine, and custom Gibson and Fender guitars given to him by industry colleagues.

"They were looking for everything that they could take."

Timeline:

The timeline of the theft remains unclear. Frankie J moved his recording equipment into the Montgomery County facility three years ago after relocating back to Texas from San Diego. He believes the break-in likely occurred between January and March, after facility staff contacted his business partner to report that the unit was found unlocked, and that management had replaced the lock.

Frankie J only realized the extent of the loss recently when an Instagram user sent a photo of a plaque she purchased at a gathering, which he recognized by unique dent marks. When he returned to inspect the unit, he found the lock changed again and the interior ransacked.

"They were searching for everything. They were looking for everything that they could take," Frankie J said. "The majority of the stuff that was taken was more of the lighter stuff, and to be honest, it was probably more valuable than a lot of the heavy stuff that’s here."

Questions remain regarding security at the facility. According to Frankie J, management informed his business partner that security cameras overwrite footage every 10 days, leaving no surveillance record from the suspected timeframe of the break-in.

Storage King USA has not yet responded to requests for comment.

Frankie says the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene, processed the unit for fingerprints, and advised the singer to clear out his remaining belongings.

While the storage unit itself carried insurance, the contents inside were un-insured—a situation the artist called a hard-learned lesson. However, Frankie J emphasized that his primary focus is recovering the sentimental pieces of his life's work rather than pursuing legal retribution.

"Whoever did this, if you can come clean and bring everything that you've taken, I won't press any charges," Frankie J said. "I will just simply forgive them and say thank you, because those things mean a lot to me. It's not about the money. It's really just about the sentimental value."

Have you seen anything online or at pawnshops?

What you can do:

Anyone with information regarding the missing equipment or awards is urged to reach out via Frankie J’s official social media channels or contact local law enforcement.