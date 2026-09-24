The Brief A man and a woman were found at a Houston apartment with knife wounds on Wednesday night. The man died at the hospital, and the woman is expected to survive her injuries. Police say the couple was involved in a disagreement before the incident.



A man is dead and a woman is in the hospital after they both sustained knife wounds at a Houston apartment on Wednesday night, police say.

Police are still working to piece together what happened.

2 wounded at Houston apartment

What we know:

The incident was reported shortly before 10 p.m. at the complex in the 1500 block of Oliver Street, just north of Washington Avenue at Sawyer Street.

According to police, the woman lives in the apartment, and her boyfriend often stays there.

On Wednesday night, police say it appears the woman came home from a bar, and the couple got into a disagreement.

Houston police investigate a deadly stabbing on Oliver Street.

The man ended up with a large knife wound to his shoulder, police say. He reportedly made it out of the apartment and into the parking garage. He was taken to the hospital, but he did not survive his injuries.

The woman had a cut to her wrist. She was taken to the hospital. Police say she is expected to survive her injuries.

Investigation continues

What we don't know:

Police are investigating exactly what transpired and who was wielding the knife.

No one involved has been identified, but the man and the woman are both described as being in their mid-20s.