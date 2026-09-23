Pearland pursuit: Over $6,000 goes flying during pursuit, 2 Florida men arrested

The Brief Police responded to suspicious activity at a bank ATM on Broadway Street on Sept. 16. Officers said the driver of a white GMC Sierra threw large amounts of cash from the vehicle during the pursuit. More than $6,000 was recovered, and detectives are investigating possible additional fraud-related charges.



Two Florida men were arrested after Pearland police said one of them made multiple ATM transactions using several cards and withdrew large amounts of cash before officers pursued their vehicle.

What we know:

According to the Pearland Police Department, officers were dispatched to the bank around 6 p.m. after dispatchers received a report of a masked man making multiple ATM transactions with several cards.

The man was seen getting into the passenger seat of a white GMC Sierra, which left the area.

Pearland’s Drone First Responder system and an officer with the department’s Crime Reduction Unit later located the vehicle in a business parking lot in the 2500 block of Smith Ranch Road. The passenger got out and began walking away before he was detained by a CRU officer.

Officials said the driver fled in the GMC Sierra. Additional CRU and patrol officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but police said the driver continued north on Smith Ranch Road.

During the pursuit, officers said the driver threw large amounts of cash from the vehicle. The GMC Sierra traveled north on Smith Ranch Road, east on McHard Road and north into the 1600 block of Max Road, where it stopped.

Officers conducted a high-risk traffic stop and arrested the driver without further incident. Police recovered more than $6,000 in cash that had been thrown from the vehicle.

The passenger was identified as Tarvares Givens, of Florida. He was arrested and charged with failure to identify.

The driver was identified as Levon Steven Jr., of Florida. He was arrested and charged with evading arrest and tampering with evidence.

Both men remain in custody at the Brazoria County Jail as of the department’s announcement.

The investigation remains ongoing, and detectives are continuing to investigate for additional fraud-related charges.