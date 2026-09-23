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Man dead, suspect detained following shooting in Spring Branch area

By
FOX 26 Houston
Houston
Updated September 23, 2026 8:56 PM CDT Published September 23, 2026 8:26 PM CDT

The Brief

    • A deadly shooting in the Spring Branch area is now under investigation by the Houston Police Department.
    • According to authorities, they were called out to the intersection of Blalock Road and Kempwood Drive for a shooting in progress call just before 7:45 p.m.
    • Officials said when they arrived, they found one person dead on the scene.

HOUSTON - A deadly shooting in the Spring Branch area is now under investigation by the Houston Police Department. 

What we know:

According to authorities, they were called out to the intersection of Blalock Road and Kempwood Drive for a shooting in progress call just before 7:45 p.m.

Officials said when they arrived, they found a man dead on the scene. 

Photo from the scene (Source: Houston Police Department/X)

Preliminary information from Houston police said the victim was sitting on the front porch of an apartment. 

That's when a suspect, who authorities said was wearing a mask, started talking to the victim. 

Authorities said there was some type of interaction that occurred. 

That's when, officials stated, the suspect pulled out a pistol and shot the victim at least one time. 

Following the shooting, officers set up a perimeter and were able to locate the suspect in a bayou hiding in the brush with a broken ankle. Authorities believe the suspect jumped a fence in an effort to get away from officers. 

Houston police said there is no danger to the public following the incident. 

What we don't know:

The identity of the victim has not been released. 

It's unclear if there is a suspect description in connection to the shooting. 

The motive behind the shooting is unknown. 

The Source: Information in this story is from the Houston Police Department 

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