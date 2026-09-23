Man dead, suspect detained following shooting in Spring Branch area

The Brief A deadly shooting in the Spring Branch area is now under investigation by the Houston Police Department. According to authorities, they were called out to the intersection of Blalock Road and Kempwood Drive for a shooting in progress call just before 7:45 p.m. Officials said when they arrived, they found one person dead on the scene.



A deadly shooting in the Spring Branch area is now under investigation by the Houston Police Department.

What we know:

According to authorities, they were called out to the intersection of Blalock Road and Kempwood Drive for a shooting in progress call just before 7:45 p.m.

Officials said when they arrived, they found a man dead on the scene.

Photo from the scene (Source: Houston Police Department/X)

Preliminary information from Houston police said the victim was sitting on the front porch of an apartment.

That's when a suspect, who authorities said was wearing a mask, started talking to the victim.

Authorities said there was some type of interaction that occurred.

That's when, officials stated, the suspect pulled out a pistol and shot the victim at least one time.

Following the shooting, officers set up a perimeter and were able to locate the suspect in a bayou hiding in the brush with a broken ankle. Authorities believe the suspect jumped a fence in an effort to get away from officers.

Houston police said there is no danger to the public following the incident.

What we don't know:

The identity of the victim has not been released.

It's unclear if there is a suspect description in connection to the shooting.

The motive behind the shooting is unknown.