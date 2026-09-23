Man dead, suspect detained following shooting in Spring Branch area
HOUSTON - A deadly shooting in the Spring Branch area is now under investigation by the Houston Police Department.
What we know:
According to authorities, they were called out to the intersection of Blalock Road and Kempwood Drive for a shooting in progress call just before 7:45 p.m.
Officials said when they arrived, they found a man dead on the scene.
Photo from the scene (Source: Houston Police Department/X)
Preliminary information from Houston police said the victim was sitting on the front porch of an apartment.
That's when a suspect, who authorities said was wearing a mask, started talking to the victim.
Authorities said there was some type of interaction that occurred.
That's when, officials stated, the suspect pulled out a pistol and shot the victim at least one time.
Following the shooting, officers set up a perimeter and were able to locate the suspect in a bayou hiding in the brush with a broken ankle. Authorities believe the suspect jumped a fence in an effort to get away from officers.
Houston police said there is no danger to the public following the incident.
What we don't know:
The identity of the victim has not been released.
It's unclear if there is a suspect description in connection to the shooting.
The motive behind the shooting is unknown.
The Source: Information in this story is from the Houston Police Department