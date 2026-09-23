2 hospitalized, Life Flight called after major vehicle crash in Katy
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A two-vehicle collision in Katy sent two people to the hospital Tuesday night, including one driver who had to be flown by Life Flight, the Harris County Sheriff's Office reports.
Major crash in Katy
What we know:
Deputy Koehler says around 8:45 p.m. on Tuesday night, they responded to a major crash on Katy Fort Bend Road, just south of I-10 near the Katy Mills Mall.
A white Dodge Challenger was traveling southbound when its front end hit the passenger side of a gray SUV that was trying to cross the road westbound.
The adult female driver of the SUV was flown by Life Flight to Memorial Hermann. Her adult male passenger was also taken to the hospital by ground ambulance. Both were reported to be in stable condition. The adult male driver of the Challenger was not injured.
According to Deputy Koehler, there were no signs of intoxication. No charges have been filed at this time.
What we don't know:
Deputies have not released the names of the individuals involved in the crash.
The cause of the crash is still being investigated.
The Source: Information in this article was provided by Harris County Sheriff's Office Deputy Koehler at the scene.