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North Houston crime: Search warrant on West Hardy leads to multiple arrests, drugs recovered

By
FOX 26 Houston
Crime and Public Safety
Published September 24, 2026 8:04 PM CDT
Published September 24, 2026 8:04 PM CDT

The Brief

    • Multiple arrests have been made after a search warrant was executed in North Houston on Thursday evening, DPS officials said. 
    • According to authorities, the bust is in the North Side/Northline neighborhood on West Hardy Road near Parkstone Drive. 
    • Authorities said during the execution of the search warrant, law enforcement found drugs and guns. 

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Multiple arrests have been made after a search warrant was executed in North Houston on Thursday evening, DPS officials said. 

What we know:

According to authorities, the bust is in the North Side/Northline neighborhood on West Hardy Road, near Parkstone Drive. 

Multiple agencies including Texas DPS, Houston Police Department, Harris County Sheriff's Office, Harris County Precinct 3 Constable's Office, and the Drug Enforcement Administration were involved. 

Authorities said during the execution of the search warrant, law enforcement found drugs and guns. 

What we don't know:

Officials did not provide a total of how many arrests were made. 

This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest.

The Source: Information for this story was provided by Texas DPS. 

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