North Houston crime: Search warrant on West Hardy leads to multiple arrests, drugs recovered

The Brief Multiple arrests have been made after a search warrant was executed in North Houston on Thursday evening, DPS officials said. According to authorities, the bust is in the North Side/Northline neighborhood on West Hardy Road near Parkstone Drive. Authorities said during the execution of the search warrant, law enforcement found drugs and guns.



Multiple arrests have been made after a search warrant was executed in North Houston on Thursday evening, DPS officials said.

What we know:

According to authorities, the bust is in the North Side/Northline neighborhood on West Hardy Road, near Parkstone Drive.

Multiple agencies including Texas DPS, Houston Police Department, Harris County Sheriff's Office, Harris County Precinct 3 Constable's Office, and the Drug Enforcement Administration were involved.

Authorities said during the execution of the search warrant, law enforcement found drugs and guns.

What we don't know:

Officials did not provide a total of how many arrests were made.

This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest.