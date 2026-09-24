North Houston crime: Search warrant on West Hardy leads to multiple arrests, drugs recovered
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Multiple arrests have been made after a search warrant was executed in North Houston on Thursday evening, DPS officials said.
What we know:
According to authorities, the bust is in the North Side/Northline neighborhood on West Hardy Road, near Parkstone Drive.
Multiple agencies including Texas DPS, Houston Police Department, Harris County Sheriff's Office, Harris County Precinct 3 Constable's Office, and the Drug Enforcement Administration were involved.
Authorities said during the execution of the search warrant, law enforcement found drugs and guns.
What we don't know:
Officials did not provide a total of how many arrests were made.
This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest.
The Source: Information for this story was provided by Texas DPS.