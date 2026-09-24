Houston teen accused of shooting, killing boyfriend while vlogging

The Brief Emily Abigail Perez has been charged with manslaughter in the March 11 shooting death of her boyfriend, Diego Cornejo, according to a criminal complaint. Investigators say Perez told police she believed the gun was unloaded when she pointed it at Cornejo and pulled the trigger. Police say video recovered from an iPad shows Perez recording herself around the time of the shooting.



A Houston teen has been charged months after police say she shot and killed her boyfriend while she was recording a video on an iPad.

Emily Abigail Perez, 18, is charged with manslaughter in the death of 18-year-old Diego Cornejo.

Houston woman charged in boyfriend’s shooting death

Houston police responded to the shooting at a home on Fondren Road, near Bellerive Drive, around 9:13 a.m. on March 11.

Officers found Cornejo inside a bedroom with a gunshot wound to the head. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

What they're saying:

Police interviewed Perez after the shooting. She allegedly told them that she and Cornejo were playing with the lasers and light on the gun that Cornejo had recently purchased.

According to court documents, she told police that she believed the gun was unloaded when she pointed it at her boyfriend and pulled the trigger.

She also told police that she was recording a vlog on the iPad at the time of the incident. Police were able to review the video as part of the investigation.

According to charging documents, before the shooting, Cornejo can allegedly be heard in the video saying "esta cargado" which police translate to "charged" or "loaded."

The video reportedly captured the moment the gun was fired.

Girlfriend charged months later

Court records show Perez was charged in the shooting on Sept. 18. Police say she was arrested on Wednesday by members of the Gulf Coast Violent Offenders' Task Force.

She was booked into the Harris County Jail, and her bond was set at $50,000.