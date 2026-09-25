Houston weather: Still hot, less humid through Saturday

The Brief Break from humidity through Saturday Stormy weather next week, lower temps Tracking two tropical storms in Atlantic, three hurricanes in Pacific



A LITTLE LESS HUMID, STILL HOT

Slightly drier air has moved in, with dew points dropping into the 60s. It won’t feel like fall, but it's noticeably less humid. Lower humidity should stick around through the first part of the weekend. Highs will still reach the low to mid 90s Saturday.

STORMY NEXT WEEK

Storm chances increase next week and the wetter, stormier weather will help hold temperatures down. There is a complex weather setup ahead with a cold front forecast to sweep across the state mid-week. This front could pull in leftover moisture from what is now Hurricane Polo in the Pacific. This could lead to heavy rain at times. Stick with us for details on exact timing as we get closer. Right now rain chances really appear to make a big jump by Wednesday & Thursday.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

TWO TROPICAL STORMS IN THE ATLANTIC

Tropical storm Fay continues to spin in the middle of the Atlantic. It is expected to gradually weaken as it slowly drifts west and is no threat to land. Tropical Storm Gonzalo formed overnight off the west coast of Africa. It will be short lived as it will run into lots of wind shear. There are also 3 hurricanes in the Pacific.

Image 1 of 1 ▼