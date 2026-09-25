Houston ISD Westbury High School student killed in shooting near campus

The Brief A shooting has been reported near Houston ISD's Westbury High School. A 17-year-old student was killed in the shooting off campus. A suspect has not been taken into custody at this time.



A 17-year-old student was killed in a shooting near Houston ISD's Westbury High School on Friday morning, police say.

A search is still underway for the person responsible.

Student killed in shooting near school

What we know:

The shooting was reported shortly before 8:30 a.m. at an off-campus spot on Dryad Street where students sometimes hangout in the morning.

Police say someone reportedly came out of a wooded area nearby, words were exchanged and then the shooting occurred.

Image 1 of 4 ▼

Campus police and a staff member went to the scene after the shooting and attempted lifesaving measures while paramedics responded. Tragically, the teen did not survive.

What we don't know:

The student who was killed in the shooting has not been publicly identified. Houston police say he is a 17-year-old senior at Westbury High School.

Search for shooter

What's next:

Police are still searching for the shooter. A description of that person has not been released.

Officers are canvasing the area for video and speaking with witnesses.

School placed in ‘secure’ mode

Local perspective:

Houston ISD says Westbury High School was placed on secure mode due to the investigation nearby. Officials say the school was not placed on lockdown because the incident did not occur on campus.

Officials say students are safe and instruction is continuing.