Tropical Storm Gonzalo forms in Atlantic
HOUSTON - Tropical Storm Gonzalo has formed in the Atlantic Ocean.
What we know:
The seventh named storm of the 2026 Atlantic hurricane season developed early Friday near the Cabo Verde Islands off the coast of Africa.
(FOX Weather)
Gonzalo is forecast to move north across the Cabo Verde Islands before becoming a post-tropical cyclone by the weekend.
It poses no threat to the U.S.
(FOX Weather)
Heavy rain and high winds will slam the Cabo Verde Islands on Friday through much of Saturday. Life-threatening rip currents are also expected.
Local perspective:
Texas has been hit by four of the seven named storms this season.
Big picture view:
No hurricane has formed so far during the 2026 Atlantic season, which ends on Nov. 30.
The Source: Information in this story came from the National Hurricane Center, FOX Weather and previous FOX Local reporting.