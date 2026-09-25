Tropical Storm Gonzalo forms in Atlantic

The Brief Tropical Storm Gonzalo formed in the Atlantic on Friday. It is located near the Cabo Verde Islands. Gonzalo poses no threat to the U.S.



Tropical Storm Gonzalo has formed in the Atlantic Ocean.

What we know:

The seventh named storm of the 2026 Atlantic hurricane season developed early Friday near the Cabo Verde Islands off the coast of Africa.

The latest on Tropical Strom Gonzalo.

(FOX Weather)



Gonzalo is forecast to move north across the Cabo Verde Islands before becoming a post-tropical cyclone by the weekend.

It poses no threat to the U.S.

The forecast cone for Tropical Storm Gonzalo.

(FOX Weather)



Heavy rain and high winds will slam the Cabo Verde Islands on Friday through much of Saturday. Life-threatening rip currents are also expected.

Local perspective:

Texas has been hit by four of the seven named storms this season.

Big picture view:

No hurricane has formed so far during the 2026 Atlantic season, which ends on Nov. 30.