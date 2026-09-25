Harris County crime: 14-year-old charged with murder following August disturbance call

The Brief A 14-year-old teen has been charged with murder following an August disturbance call near Hidden Meadow Park. According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the incident occurred near the intersection of Tyneglen Lane and Montclair Bend Lane on August 22. When authorities arrived, they found 17-year-old Tavian Soileau dead inside a vehicle.



A 14-year-old teen has been charged with murder following an August disturbance call near Hidden Meadow Park.

What we know:

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the incident occurred near the intersection of Tyneglen Lane and Montclair Bend Lane on August 22.

When authorities arrived, they found 17-year-old Tavian Soileau dead inside a vehicle.

Photo from the scene on August 22, 2026.

Authorities said detectives conducted a scene investigation and follow-up.

Gonzalez said on Thursday, the 14-year-old was arrested and taken to the Harris County Juvenile Detention Center.

The backstory:

FOX 26 reported on the story back in August. A detective at the scene told FOX 26 a 911 call came in around 1:30 p.m. The caller was reportedly driving past the victim and saw him unconscious in the vehicle.

Officials said the victim was found in the driver's seat of the vehicle with "obvious signs of severe trauma."

What we don't know:

The motive behind the incident was not released.

The 14-year-old's name was not released by authorities.