Suspect arrested after Houston ISD Westbury High School student was shot, killed

The Brief A 17-year-old has been arrested following a deadly shooting that took the life of a Westbury High School senior. According to Houston police, the suspect was not enrolled in any Houston ISD schools. As of Friday night, Houston Police Chief Noe Diaz said the suspect is on the way to jail to go through the process.



A 17-year-old suspect has been arrested following a deadly shooting that took the life of a Westbury High School senior near the campus on Friday morning.

Police have not yet released the identity of the suspect who was arrested in the death of 17-year-old LePaul Warren.

Suspect charged following deadly shooting

What we know:

Houston police said the 17-year-old suspect was arrested on Friday evening after authorities conducted surveillance on the teen in a neighborhood on Hillcroft.

Authorities said they did recover a weapon from the suspect.

According to Houston police, the suspect was not enrolled in any Houston ISD schools.

As of Friday night, Houston Police Chief Noe Diaz said the suspect is on the way to jail to go through processing.

Authorities said they are also working to execute a search warrant for the suspect's home, which was located near where the news briefing occurred on Friday night.

What we don't know:

The suspect's name has not been released by authorities. Authorities did not specify yet what charges the suspect will face.

It's unclear if the weapon that was recovered by authorities was the same weapon used in the deadly shooting. Diaz said the ATF is working to confirm that.

Deadly shooting near campus

The backstory:

The shooting was reported shortly before 8:30 a.m. Friday at an off-campus spot near Westbury High School where students sometimes hangout in the morning.

Police say someone reportedly came out of a wooded area nearby, words were exchanged and then Warren was shot.

Campus police and a staff member went to the scene after the shooting and attempted lifesaving measures while paramedics responded. Tragically, Warren did not survive.

Family identifies teen

Family identified the teen who was killed in the shooting as 17-year-old LePaul Warren.

Warren was a senior at the high school. He played basketball and football.

17-year-old LePaul Warren.

"He's a good kid, and you can't say nothing bad about him. He's just a good kid. He's going to be loved everywhere, and he's going to be missed by everybody," his uncle, Darwin Prater, said.

His uncle says Warren was good at every sport and was the life of the party.

‘We are heartbroken’

Local perspective:

Houston ISD says Westbury High School was placed on secure mode during the nearby investigation. Officials say the school was not placed on lockdown because the incident did not occur on campus.

Officials say students and staff on campus remained safe.

Crisis counselors were on campus Friday and will return on Monday.

"We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of a Westbury High School student. My thoughts are with the student’s family, friends, classmates, teachers, and the entire Westbury community during this incredibly difficult time," said Superintendent Mike Miles. "HISD is providing counseling and additional support for students and staff at Westbury, and we will continue to support the school community in the days ahead. We are grateful to the law enforcement officers and campus staff who responded this morning and worked to ensure the safety of everyone on campus."

Homecoming events canceled

After-school activities were at the school on Friday, including the homecoming dance.

The Houston Independent School District has confirmed to FOX 26 that Saturday's Westbury High School homecoming game has also been canceled.