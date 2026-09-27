3 boys injured in Hockley-area shooting
HOCKLEY, Texas - Three minors were hospitalized overnight following a reported shooting in northwest Harris County.
According to Precinct 4 authorities, the shooting happened in the Hockley area on Cypresspark Glen Lane, off Highway 290 and Cypresspark Glen Trace.
Officials say three boys were found with gunshot wounds and taken in for medical treatment.
Other details about the shooting are not available at this time.
The Source: Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office.