Former Tomball ISD coach charged with indecency, sexual performance by a child
HOUSTON - A former teacher and coach at Tomball ISD has been charged after an extensive investigation by Harris County authorities into allegations of sexual abuse involving a former student, officials say.
Former Tomball ISD coach, teacher charged
What we know:
Nicholas Alan Codutti, 43, was arrested on Saturday and formally charged with indecency with a child and sexual performance by a child. The alleged incidents related to these charges happened in Harris County between 2018 and 2019.
A report was filed with Child Protective Services alleging sexual abuse involving a former minor Tomball ISD student.
Codutti was employed as a coach and teacher at Tomball ISD, according to court records.
HCSO detectives launched a detailed investigation back in May 2026.
Codutti is booked into the Harris County Jail.
What you can do:
Anyone who has additional details or relevant information regarding this investigation is urged to contact the Harris County Sheriff's Office Crimes Against Children Unit at 713-830-3250.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by a press release provided by the Harris County Sheriff's Office.