Former Tomball ISD coach charged with indecency, sexual performance by a child

The Brief A former Tomball ISD coach and teacher, Nicholas Alan Codutti, has been arrested and charged after an investigation into alleged sexual abuse involving a minor. Authorities say the alleged abuse began when the victim was a minor student and continued over several years. Codutti was booked in Harris County Jail.



A former teacher and coach at Tomball ISD has been charged after an extensive investigation by Harris County authorities into allegations of sexual abuse involving a former student, officials say.

Former Tomball ISD coach, teacher charged

What we know:

Nicholas Alan Codutti, 43, was arrested on Saturday and formally charged with indecency with a child and sexual performance by a child. The alleged incidents related to these charges happened in Harris County between 2018 and 2019.

A report was filed with Child Protective Services alleging sexual abuse involving a former minor Tomball ISD student.

Codutti was employed as a coach and teacher at Tomball ISD, according to court records.

HCSO detectives launched a detailed investigation back in May 2026.

Codutti is booked into the Harris County Jail.

What you can do:

Anyone who has additional details or relevant information regarding this investigation is urged to contact the Harris County Sheriff's Office Crimes Against Children Unit at 713-830-3250.