Prairie View A&M jumps to No. 13 HBCU rank alongside record Fall enrollment

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The Brief Prairie View A&M University climbed to No. 13 among the nation’s top HBCUs in the 2027 U.S. News & World Report rankings. The university also saw gains in national university (No. 317) and public school (No. 168) standings alongside a record Fall 2026 enrollment of 10,318 students. The rise reflects broader momentum for PVAMU, which was also recently named the No. 3 public HBCU in the country by Forbes.



Prairie View A&M University has climbed to No. 13 among the nation’s historically Black colleges and universities in the 2027 U.S. News & World Report's Best Colleges rankings.

Prairie View A&M rises in rankings

What we know:

The university moved up from No. 18 in the previous rankings, as Prairive View A&M tied with North Carolina Central University and the University of Maryland Eastern Shore.

The rankings compare historically black colleges and universities only with one another. To qualify, a school must be designated as an HBCU by the U.S. Department of Education, grant undergraduate bachelor’s degrees, enroll primarily first-year students and be included in the 2027 Best Colleges rankings.

Record Fall 2026 enrollment

DAYTON, OHIO - MARCH 18: Dontae Horne #2 of the Prairie View A&M Panthers celebrates after defeating the Lehigh Mountain Hawks 67-55 in the First Four game of the 2026 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at UD Arena on March 18, 2026 in Dayton, Expand

What they're saying:

Prairie View A&M’s ranking comes as the university reports record preliminary enrollment for Fall 2026. The university said 10,318 students enrolled on the first day of classes, up from 10,215 students last year.

"Prairie View A&M University’s rise from No. 18 to No. 13 in the U.S. News & World Report rankings of the nation’s Historically Black Colleges and Universities is meaningful because it reflects something much larger than a number. It is evidence of an institution moving forward with purpose, strengthening the academic experience, expanding opportunity for our students, advancing our research enterprise, and further increasing the value of a Prairie View education," university President Tomikia P. LeGrande said in a statement.

Gains across national universities, public schools

By the numbers:

The university also rose in other categories according to the ranking:

No. 317 among national universities, up from No. 343

No. 168 among top public schools, up from No. 187

No. 109 in social mobility among national universities

Big picture view:

U.S. News said its social mobility rankings consider factors including Pell Grant graduation rates and graduation-rate performance among Pell Grant recipients. Pell Grants are federal grants awarded to students based on financial need and eligibility is determined using factors such as family income, family size and whether a student is supported by a single parent.

Forbes ranked Prairie View A&M No. 3 among America’s public HBCUs last month in its inaugural Top HBCUs list. That ranking considered factors including student outcomes, return on investment, graduation and retention rates, earnings potential, student debt and outcomes for Pell Grant recipients.