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Houston weather: Saturday brings a break in humidity

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FOX 26 Houston
Weather
Published September 26, 2026 8:06 AM CDT
Published September 26, 2026 8:06 AM CDT
Houston weather: Sept. 26 morning forecast
Houston weather: Sept. 26 morning forecast

Houston weather: Sept. 26 morning forecast

Humidity will be noticeably lower on Saturday, but temperatures will still climb into the 90s by Saturday afternoon. Rain chances return to the area by the end of the week.

The Brief

    • Break from humidity through Saturday
    • Stormy weather next week, lower temps
    • Tracking 2 tropical systems in the Atlantic, 3 hurricanes in the Pacific

HOUSTON - Slightly drier air has moved in, with dew points dropping into the 60s. It won’t feel like fall, but it's noticeably less humid. 

Lower humidity should stick around through the first part of the weekend. Highs will still reach the low to mid 90s Saturday.

Storms move in next week

Storm chances increase next week and the wetter, stormier weather will help hold temperatures down. There is a complex weather setup ahead with a cold front forecast to sweep across the state mid-week. 

This front could pull in leftover moisture from what is now Hurricane Polo in the Pacific and could lead to heavy rain at times. 

Rain chances appear to make a big jump by Wednesday and Thursday.

2 tropical storms in the Atlantic

Tropical depression Fay continues to spin in the middle of the Atlantic. It is expected to gradually weaken as it slowly drifts west and there is no threat to land. 

Tropical Storm Gonzalo will also be short-lived as it will run into lots of wind shear. There are also 3 hurricanes in the Pacific.

Houston 7-day forecast

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