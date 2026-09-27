Harris County deputies discover driver in fatal crash was shot multiple times

article

The Brief An adult male driver died at the hospital after being shot multiple times and crashing his vehicle on Kuykendahl Road in north Harris County. Detectives with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office have taken over the investigation and have not yet released any suspect information. Northbound Kuykendahl Road near York Creek Drive was closed Sunday morning as investigators processed the scene.



An adult man has died after he was shot multiple times and crashed his vehicle in north Harris County, authorities said.

Kuykendahl Road crash

What we know:

Harris County Constable Precinct 4 deputies initially responded to reports of a single-vehicle crash in the 14000 block of Kuykendahl Road near York Creek Drive, according to Constable Mark Herman and Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Upon arrival, units found the driver unresponsive inside the vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds. Deputies performed CPR at the scene, and emergency personnel took the man to a hospital in critical condition. He was later pronounced dead.

What we don't know:

Detectives and crime scene investigators with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office responded to take over the investigation. Authorities have not yet released any suspect information.

Northbound Kuykendahl Road remained shut down Sunday morning as law enforcement continued their investigation at the scene. Motorists are urged to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.