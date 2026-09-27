US 90 at Old Beaumont Hwy. blocked after rollover crash traps driver in Harris County
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A man was airlifted to a hospital in critical condition following a single-vehicle rollover crash in east Harris County early Sunday morning, authorities said.
US-90 crash
What we know:
Harris County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the major wreck at the intersection of US-90 and FM-2100, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.
Investigators said a single vehicle flipped over with a lone male occupant trapped inside. LifeFlight was called to the scene and transported the injured man to a hospital in critical condition.
The eastbound lanes of FM-2100 were blocked as emergency crews responded. The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT Houston) was also notified to evaluate potential structural damage to a nearby guardrail.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
The Source: Information in this article is from Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez's posts on X.