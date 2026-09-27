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US 90 at Old Beaumont Hwy. blocked after rollover crash traps driver in Harris County

By
FOX Local
Harris County
Published September 27, 2026 8:53 AM CDT
Published September 27, 2026 8:53 AM CDT
Harris County Sheriff's Office article

The Brief

    • A man was airlifted in critical condition following a single-vehicle rollover crash at US-90 and FM-2100 in east Harris County.
    • The crash forced the closure of eastbound FM-2100 as emergency personnel worked to extract the trapped driver.
    • The cause of the rollover remains under investigation, and TxDOT was called to assess nearby guardrail damage.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A man was airlifted to a hospital in critical condition following a single-vehicle rollover crash in east Harris County early Sunday morning, authorities said.

US-90 crash

What we know:

Harris County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the major wreck at the intersection of US-90 and FM-2100, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Investigators said a single vehicle flipped over with a lone male occupant trapped inside. LifeFlight was called to the scene and transported the injured man to a hospital in critical condition.

The eastbound lanes of FM-2100 were blocked as emergency crews responded. The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT Houston) was also notified to evaluate potential structural damage to a nearby guardrail.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

The Source: Information in this article is from Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez's posts on X.

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