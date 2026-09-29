Dr. David Persse, former Houston Health Authority, retired HFD EMS Physician Director, has died

The Brief Dr. David Persse, who recently retired after 30 years with the Houston Health Department, has died. Dr. Persse served as the Houston Health Authority at the Houston Health Department and the Houston Fire Department EMS Physician Director. According to the department, Dr. Persse suffered a spinal injury while swimming in California over the weekend.



Dr. David Persse, who recently retired after 30 years with the Houston Health Department, has died, according to city leaders.

Dr. David Persse dies

What we know:

The Houston Fire Department shared on social media that Dr. Persse passed away on Monday surrounded by his family.

According to the department, Dr. Persse suffered a spinal injury while swimming in California over the weekend. He went into cardiac arrest before being pulled from the water and taken to a hospital where, according to HFD, "his injuries ultimately proved too severe to recover from."

Dr. Persse's legacy in medicine

The backstory:

According to the McGovern Medical School, Dr. Persse began his career with a decade of experience as a field paramedic and instructor in New York and New Jersey.

After years of pursuing furthering his education in emergency medicine and resuscitation, he was appointed the Assistant Medical Director for the Emergency Medical Services system of Houston. He left that role to serve as the Medical Director of the Los Angeles County Paramedic Training Institute, and the Assistant Medical Director of the Los Angeles County EMS Agency.

Dr. Persse returned to Houston in 1996, where he became the Director of Emergency Medical Services for the City of Houston. Eight years later, he was appointed Houston's Public Health Authority by the City Council in 2004.

He received the Keith Neely Outstanding Contribution to the National Association of EMS Physicians for his leadership during the Hurricane Katrina response in 2007 and the 2009 Michael K. Copass Award from the U.S. Metropolitan Medical Directors.

Houston city leaders react

What they're saying:

Houston Fire Department gave this statement:

A pioneer. A mentor. A friend.

The Houston Fire Department mourns the loss of Dr. David Persse, retired HFD EMS Physician Director and longtime MD-1, who passed away Monday, Sept. 28, surrounded by his family.

Dr. Persse suffered a severe spinal injury while swimming off Hermosa Beach, California, on Saturday. He was pulled from the water in cardiac arrest and resuscitated by bystanders and Los Angeles County first responders before being hospitalized. Sadly, his injuries ultimately proved too severe to recover from.

"Dr. David Persse was a dedicated public servant who spent more than 30 years protecting the health and safety of Houstonians," Mayor John Whitmire said. "His knowledge and experience helped guide my administration through emergencies and some of our city’s most challenging public health issues. I am grateful for his service to Houston and for the lasting legacy he leaves behind."

For more than 30 years, Dr. Persse dedicated his life to serving the City of Houston, including 29 years as HFD’s EMS Physician Director. A pioneer in emergency medicine, his leadership helped shape Houston EMS and advance patient care while his teaching and mentorship influenced generations of physicians, firefighters, paramedics and EMTs. His tenure as Houston’s EMS leader began in 1996.

"Dr. Persse was a pioneer whose impact on the Houston Fire Department cannot be overstated," Fire Chief Thomas Muñoz said. "For more than 30 years, he helped shape the way our firefighters and paramedics care for people on the worst days of their lives. He challenged us to be better, pushed EMS forward and never lost sight of the people behind the medicine. But to generations of HFD members, he was also a teacher, a mentor and a trusted friend. His legacy isn’t just found in the programs he helped build, but in the thousands of HFD members he taught and the countless patients who received better care because of his life’s work. Houston is safer because Dr. Persse was here, and his influence will be felt in this department for generations to come. We will miss him tremendously."

Our hearts are with his wife, Beverly; his daughters, Courtney and Carrie; his entire family; and his many friends and colleagues.

Rest easy, MD-1. Your legacy lives on.

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Sheriff Ed Gonzalez:

Sad news. I had the privilege of knowing and working with Dr. Persse dating back to my time with the City of Houston. He was a good man, a dedicated public servant, and someone who made a lasting positive impact on our community. Grateful for his many years of service. May he rest in peace

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Houston Mayor John Whitmire:

My thoughts and prayers are with Dr. David Persse’s family, friends, and colleagues as we mourn his passing. His compassion, steady leadership, and dedication to the health and safety of Houstonians will always be remembered.

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Harris County judge Lina Hidalgo:

"I just saw Dr. Persse a few months ago when we celebrated his retirement during a Commissioners Court meeting, and it’s hard to believe that just a short time later he’s gone. During his nearly 30-year career, Dr. Persse was an incredible leader and trusted partner who helped steer us through so many emergencies, especially the COVID-19 pandemic, with empathy and love for the community. I learned so much from working alongside Dr. Persse, and I’m so grateful for his partnership and for his service to Houston and Harris County. My condolences go out to his friends, family and everyone who knew him," said Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo.

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Commissioner Lesley Briones:

"Dr. David Persse was one of our most trusted medical voices in Harris County. The epitome of a servant leader, he guided our community through devastating natural disasters and public health emergencies and trained countless first responders. In addition to his decades leading emergency medicine in our region, Dr. Persse generously served on the Precinct 4 Health Advisory Committee, sharing his experience to improve public health for our residents. I extend my deepest condolences to his family, friends and all who were fortunate to know him. Harris County is stronger and safer because of his work, and his legacy will continue to guide us."