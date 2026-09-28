Missing girl rescued from suspected trafficking operation in north Harris County

The Brief A woman was taken into custody on a Promotion of Prostitution charge. An investigation led to officials reportedly learning the woman posted a missing child online for trafficking purposes. The child has been reunited with her family.



A minor is back with family and a woman has been arrested after north Harris County officials say they uncovered a possible human trafficking operation.

North Harris County: Alleged human trafficking

What we know:

Records confirm that 35-year-old Brandi Lowe is in Harris County for promotion of prostitution. Her bond has been set at $20,000.

Precinct 4 authorities say they were told about a missing child and started investigating last Thursday. Detectives later found information leading them to think the girl was being trafficked.

Detectives obtained a search warrant for a home and authorities executed that warrant. The child was not found, but Lowe was reportedly identified at the home.

According to Precinct 4 authorities, an investigation led to them learning that Lowe had posted the child online for trafficking purposes. The prostitution charge was filed against Lowe, and she was taken to jail.

Authorities say they then learned about another home through their investigation. They obtained and executed a search warrant for that home, and the child was found.

What we don't know:

Other details about this case are not available at this time.