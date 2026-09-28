Houston weather: Monday highs in the 90s, rain chances increase this week
HOUSTON - This week, temperatures will begin to drop back to seasonal norms as we see an increase in storm chances.
More late fall heat
Monday will be hot across the Houston area, with highs in the low to mid 90s. Rain will be isolated, leaving most areas rain free. An Ozone Action Day is also in effect.
Wetter midweek
Tuesday stays warm, but rain chances increase Wednesday as deeper Gulf moisture moves in and a slow-moving disturbance approaches. Periods of showers and thunderstorms become more likely through the second half of the week.
Flooding concern
By late week, increasing tropical moisture, including moisture from the remnants of Hurricane Polo in the Pacific, could fuel heavy downpours. Much of Texas, the southern Plains and desert Southwest face the highest flooding risk this week, with locally heavy rain also possible around the Houston area.
The Source: Information provided by Your Gulf Coast Weather Authority.