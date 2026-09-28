Houston weather: Monday highs in the 90s, rain chances increase this week

The Brief More heat with isolated rain today Rain chances increase by Wednesday Flooding risk grows late week



This week, temperatures will begin to drop back to seasonal norms as we see an increase in storm chances.

More late fall heat

Monday will be hot across the Houston area, with highs in the low to mid 90s. Rain will be isolated, leaving most areas rain free. An Ozone Action Day is also in effect.

Wetter midweek

Tuesday stays warm, but rain chances increase Wednesday as deeper Gulf moisture moves in and a slow-moving disturbance approaches. Periods of showers and thunderstorms become more likely through the second half of the week.

Flooding concern

By late week, increasing tropical moisture, including moisture from the remnants of Hurricane Polo in the Pacific, could fuel heavy downpours. Much of Texas, the southern Plains and desert Southwest face the highest flooding risk this week, with locally heavy rain also possible around the Houston area.