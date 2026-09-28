1 dead, 1 critically injured after Baytown-area shooting; Life Flight called

The Brief Harris County deputies responded to a shooting on North Redell Road in the Baytown area. One adult man was pronounced dead at the scene, while an adult woman was flown by Life Flight in critical condition. No details on suspects or motives have been reported by deputies.



A deadly shooting is under investigation in east Harris County after one man was found dead, and a woman had to be flown to the hospital.

Shooting in east Harris County

What we know:

Harris County sheriff Ed Gonzalez says sheriff's deputies were called to a shooting on North Redell Road in the Baytown area. When officials arrived, they found two people suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

One adult man was pronounced dead at the scene and a young woman in her late teens was taken on Life Flight in critical condition, authorities report.

Harris County officials believes they were shot by a third person who left the scene.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet released the identities of the victims.

It remains unknown what led up to the shooting and whether any suspects have been identified or taken into custody.