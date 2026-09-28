Willis High School implements Clear Backpack Policy following string of campus safety incidents

The Brief Willis High School implemented mandatory clear backpacks and daily metal detectors following three recent safety scares, including two guns found on campus. Students cite long entrance lines, privacy concerns, and tearing school-issued bags, though many agree the safety measures are necessary. Local organizations are donating sturdier bags to families while the Willis ISD board prepares to discuss buying new weapons detection systems this Friday.



Security measures are intensifying at Willis High School as administrators respond to a wave of security incidents on campus since the start of the school year.

New Clear Backpack Policy Takes Effect

What we know:

Starting today, Willis High School has officially implemented a mandatory clear backpack policy. This latest measure comes days after students had to adjust to passing through daily metal detectors at campus entrances.

The transition marks an adjustment period as students adapt to two consecutive layers of added security.

The backstory:

The rapid rollout of strict enforcement rules follows multiple safety scares on campus within the current school year:

Two Firearms Recovered: Two separate guns were discovered on campus within a month

Student Arrested: A student was taken into custody after allegedly making threats to shoot classmates.

Bomb Threat: Two students allegedly made comments to staff Two students allegedly made comments to staff about having a bomb.

Featured article

Students and Parents Weigh In

What they're saying:

Students and family members are navigating the sudden changes at school entrances every morning.

"Pretty much every entrance to the school is with a line of students," Daniel Rayner, a Willis High School senior, said. According to him, depending on what time students arrive and what entrance they take, the line can take anywhere from 10-30 minutes.

"Personally, I don’t think it’s a bad thing. I think it’s a good thing that the school is trying to take initiative and keep every student safe. But you can only do so much and what needs to be done is done. People will complain, at the end of the day, it’s for the best," said senior Tucker Chapman.

Meanwhile, Khilee Garcia, another senior, said that her peers have complained about the invasion of privacy. Students are only allowed one small personal pouch in their backpack no larger than 5.5" x 8.5" for personal items.

FOX 26 spoke with Brooklyn Layton, a Willis ISD parent whose children attend the feeder elementary and middle schools near Willis High School.

"I think all schools should have some safety measures," Layton said. "I would not be opposed to all schools in the district going to clear backpacks."

Quality Issues with Free Bags

The other side:

One prominent issue raised by students centers on the durability of the clear bags provided by the school. Multiple students reported that:

Straps are snapping under the weight of books and supplies.

Plastic material is tearing or melting under the high Texas heat.

Community Steps Up

Dig deeper:

Local organizations are rallying to support families during the transition.

Alpha Gym has begun distributing free, durable clear bags to students, so families can meet mandatory safety standards without incurring unexpected financial strain.

Homecoming Week Security and Event Rules

The heightened protocols arrive during one of the busiest times of the fall semester.

Homecoming celebrations are underway with a parade Monday night, followed by the homecoming football game and dance later in the week. Students attending the homecoming dance will be required to pass through metal detectors, matching protocols used during previous school years.

District Board to Discuss Advanced Detection Systems

What's next:

The Willis ISD Board of Trustees has scheduled a special meeting for this Friday.

On the Board Agenda

Topic: Discussion and consideration of purchasing new weapons detection systems.

District Response: School district officials stated that specific details—including potential costs and rollout—will not be released until Friday's board meeting.