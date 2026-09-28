Houston-area gym abruptly closing, leaving families scrambling for answers

The Brief An elite longtime gymnastics facility in the Houston area announced it's abruptly closing. Stars Gymnastics Training Center is set to close on Sept. 30. Many parents say the announcement came just days after they paid thousands of dollars in competition and travel fees, along with monthly dues. Now, they are demanding refunds.



Parents are scrambling to find new gyms for their daughters after a longtime Houston-area gymnastics facility announced it is abruptly closing.

Houston Stars Gymnastics closing abruptly

What they're saying:

Families say they were given just three days’ notice that Stars Gymnastics Training Center, located along Lumpkin Road near the Katy Freeway, will close Wednesday, Sept. 30.

Many parents say the announcement came just days after they paid thousands of dollars in competition and travel fees, along with monthly dues.

Parents received an email Sunday night from the owners announcing the closure. On Monday, several parents were at the gym, frustrated and looking for answers about what would happen to the money they had already paid.

‘What’s going to happen?'

Dig deeper:

Stars Gymnastics has been around for more than 25 years, offering both recreational and competitive gymnastics.

For some young gymnasts, the facility has become a second home where they spend hours training each week.

Parent Nathalie Bonnete said her 11-year-old daughter has been coming to the gym since she was 3 years old and trains about 16 hours a week.

"It’s her life," Bonnete said. "When she [heard] about the gym closing, it was heartbreaking. She was crying in the car. What’s going to happen? It was her happy place."

Bonnete said she recently paid about $3,000 in competition fees and is now worried she may not get that money back.

The timing of the closure also leaves families scrambling to find another gym just months before competition season begins in January.

"She works so hard for competition, and we don’t know what’s going to happen," Bonnete said.

Answer from co-owner

The other side:

FOX 26 went inside Stars Gymnastics on Monday to get answers and spoke with one of the owners, who also coaches at the facility.

He said the landlord notified him last week that they had to vacate their lease because rent was past due. He described the closure as sad and unfortunate.

When asked about money families recently paid, the owner said parents should receive refunds within about a week.

Some parents, however, are concerned they may not get their money back.

‘He owes them the money back’

What you can do:

FOX 26 Senior Legal Analyst Chris Tritico said families could have legal options if they are not refunded.

"The owner of the facility is committing a breach of contract by taking the money, knowing that he was about to go out of business, and so he owes them the money back," Tritico said.

Tritico said families could potentially sue, but warned that obtaining a judgment does not necessarily mean they would ultimately recover their money if the business does not have the funds to repay them.