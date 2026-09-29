Tomball ISD parents say voicemail recording destroyed trust in school leadership

The Brief The parents of a 5-year-old student at Grand Oaks Elementary say they lost all faith in campus leadership after receiving a voicemail regarding a student safety investigation where the principal failed to disconnect the call and made comments off-camera. Tomball ISD placed Principal Heather Myers on administrative leave following the incident, describing her remarks as "unprofessional" while continuing to investigate both the personnel matter and the original safety report. The family has pulled their daughter from class and is calling on the district to reform how campus safety reports are investigated, stating they will not return the child under current leadership.



A local family says they have lost trust in Tomball Independent School District leadership following the campus handling of a student safety report involving their 5-year-old daughter.

Family says they lost trust in Tomball ISD

The backstory:

The incident at Grand Oaks Elementary School stems from a Sept. 25 report by the parents, who said their daughter told them she was inappropriately touched by another student in her classroom.

The child’s parents, Molly and Pablo Rucker, say they initially sought answers from campus administration. However, their confidence in the process was broken after receiving a voicemail from Principal Heather Myers regarding a Title IX meeting, in which the recording continued after Myers believed the phone call had ended.

In the recording, Myers is heard making comments about the parents while speaking to colleagues, including saying her "sympathetic voice kind of goes away when parents are crazy."

For the family, those comments—combined with the fact that the principal conducted the campus’s initial investigation—raised serious concerns about objectivity and student safety.

"It's really hard to have trust in the system and the teachers," Molly Rucker said. "I'm glad that I talked to them enough about their body parts and not allowing people to touch them in any inappropriate way... because at this point I don't know if I would have found out."

Pablo Rucker expressed concern over how campus leadership handled their daughter's report.

"My daughter came to y'all with something that happened to her in good faith that y'all were going to do your job," Pablo Rucker said. "I just wanted my daughter to feel safe, and with the current administration, I don't feel like she's safe or any parent's child is actually safe under her care."

Dig deeper:

According to the Tomball ISD website, Myers joined the district this school year, bringing more than 16 years of experience in education after most recently serving as principal of Wayne C. Schultz Junior High in Waller ISD.

Representatives from the People's Choice Association, who accompanied the family to a Title IX meeting on Tuesday, questioned whether campus-level administrative investigations are sufficient for serious safety concerns, calling on the district to review its procedures and implement preventative student safety programs.

During Monday's meeting, representatives noted that an associate superintendent apologized to the family on behalf of the district.

The family said their daughter is taking time off from school while counseling services are arranged, adding that they do not plan to return her to the campus under its current administration.

A letter to parents

What they're saying:

In a letter sent to the Grand Oaks Elementary community on Monday, Sept. 28, Tomball ISD confirmed that Principal Heather Myers has been placed on administrative leave while the district continues its investigation.

Below is the full letter shared to parents by Tomball ISD:

September 28, 2026

To Grand Oaks Elementary Families and Staff,

We want to share with the Grand Oaks Elementary community that the district is currently addressing two issues pertaining to the campus. First and foremost, we are addressing concerns that were brought to campus administration regarding student welfare. Secondly, we are addressing a personnel matter. The District is aware of a post that circulated across multiple social media platforms over the weekend in relation to a reported concern on Friday, September 25 at Grand Oaks Elementary. We understand that the content in the video can be concerning, but please know that Tomball ISD investigates these matters thoroughly and objectively to ensure factual information is determined.

Tomball ISD expects each parent concern brought to the attention of our campuses to be addressed efficiently and in line with our administrative practices. Upon review of specific allegations, the campus acted swiftly and immediately launched an investigation and reported findings of the investigation on the same day. Due to confidentiality, we do not discuss specific details of incidents pertaining to students with anyone other than the parents and guardians of those affected. Tomball ISD continues to be committed to the safety and well-being of every student at all times, and all steps pertaining to investigating the circumstances were followed in accordance with district policies and procedures.

Although the campus conducted a thorough and prompt investigation into the specific allegations, we are aware the shared social media post captured a voicemail recording where the campus principal is heard making unprofessional comments she believed were in private. These comments do not reflect the professional standards we expect of our staff.

The campus principal is currently on administrative leave while the District continues to investigate this matter. We ask that you respect the confidentiality and privacy of all parties involved at this time.

We understand that some parents and community members have expressed concerns regarding potential distractions or disruptions to the learning environment as a result of the social media posts. Tomball ISD is committed to ensuring a positive learning environment and will conduct business as usual in the principal's absence.

As an additional precaution, there will be an increased presence of our partners from the Pct. 4 Constables Department as additional reassurance to our community.

We wish you all an amazing week and we look forward to bringing this incident to a resolution very soon. Thank you for your dedication and support of Grand Oaks Elementary.

Sincerely,

Tomball ISD Administration