Woman killed, man critically injured in Southeast Houston

An investigation is underway after an incident in Southeast Houston that left one woman dead and sent a man to a hospital.

Southeast Houston: Panay Drive police scene

The scene is said to be on Panay Drive off Bellfort Avenue near Jutland Road.

As of 5 p.m. Monday, police confirmed a woman was pronounced deceased at the scene, and a man is hospitalized in critical condition.

Another man is said to be detained in connection.

Other details have not been confirmed at this time.

This is a developing news report. We will update when more information is available.