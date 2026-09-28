Woman killed, man critically injured in Southeast Houston
HOUSTON - An investigation is underway after an incident in Southeast Houston that left one woman dead and sent a man to a hospital.
Southeast Houston: Panay Drive police scene
The scene is said to be on Panay Drive off Bellfort Avenue near Jutland Road.
As of 5 p.m. Monday, police confirmed a woman was pronounced deceased at the scene, and a man is hospitalized in critical condition.
Another man is said to be detained in connection.
Other details have not been confirmed at this time.
This is a developing news report. We will update when more information is available.
The Source: Houston Police