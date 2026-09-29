Houston man, 20, charged in deadly shooting at birthday party
HOUSTON - A suspect has been charged more than two years after a deadly shooting at a birthday party in southeast Houston.
Joshua Rodriguez, 20, has been charged with murder. He was arrested on Monday.
Man killed in shooting at birthday party
The backstory:
According to Houston police, 67-year-old Filiberto Puente was killed in the shooting on Dec. 17, 2023, at a home on Juliabora Street near Winkler Drive.
Police who responded to the scene also discovered that a girl had been shot in the leg. She was treated at the hospital and later released.
Joshua Rodriguez (Photo: Houston Police Department)
Investigators determined that a large group of people were at a birthday party, when a fight broke out. Police say the fight escalated into a shooting, and the man and girl were wounded.
Police later identified Rodriguez as a suspect in the shooting.
Rodriguez arrested
What we don't know:
Rodriguez was booked into the Harris County Jail on Monday. His bond has not yet been set.
The Source: The information in this article comes from the Houston Police Department and Harris County court records.