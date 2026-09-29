Houston man, 20, charged in deadly shooting at birthday party

The Brief Joshua Rodriguez, 20, has been charged with murder. He is charged in connection to a 2023 shooting that left one man dead and a girl injured. Rodriguez was arrested on Monday.



A suspect has been charged more than two years after a deadly shooting at a birthday party in southeast Houston.

Joshua Rodriguez, 20, has been charged with murder. He was arrested on Monday.

Man killed in shooting at birthday party

The backstory:

According to Houston police, 67-year-old Filiberto Puente was killed in the shooting on Dec. 17, 2023, at a home on Juliabora Street near Winkler Drive.

Police who responded to the scene also discovered that a girl had been shot in the leg. She was treated at the hospital and later released.

Joshua Rodriguez (Photo: Houston Police Department)

Investigators determined that a large group of people were at a birthday party, when a fight broke out. Police say the fight escalated into a shooting, and the man and girl were wounded.

Police later identified Rodriguez as a suspect in the shooting.

Rodriguez arrested

What we don't know:

Rodriguez was booked into the Harris County Jail on Monday. His bond has not yet been set.