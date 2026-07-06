Houston weather: Pop-up storms possible on Tuesday

The Brief Pop-up storms possible again Tuesday July heat continues all week Tropical plume could bring weekend rain



More storms are possible on Tuesday across the Houston area.

Houston weather: Storms possible on Tuesday

POP-UP STORMS CONTINUE

Isolated storms develop Tuesday afternoon after highs reach the mid 90s with brief downpours, frequent lightning possible. Most areas will stay hot and humid, but any storm could impact afternoon and evening plans.

JULY HEAT HOLDS

Highs stay in the mid 90s this week with heat index values between 100 and 105. Mornings remain muggy, followed by hot afternoons with only limited rain relief.

SAHARAN DUST RETURNS

Another round of Saharan Dust is set to arrive on Thursday. Should not cause problems for most, but some sensitive groups may be impacted. But it should give some beautiful sunsets Thursday and possibly on Friday.

TROPICAL MOISTURE THIS WEEKEND

A tropical plume may push deeper moisture into Southeast Texas by the weekend. Rain chances climb as scattered showers and storms become more likely Saturday into Sunday.