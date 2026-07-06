Highland Village shooting: Officer-involved shooting reported on Westheimer Road
HOUSTON - Houston police are on the scene following an officer-involved shooting in the Highland Village area.
Highland Village shooting: Suspect struck in officer-involved shooting
What we know:
Details are limited, but officials said the shooting Drexl Drive and Westheimer.
Officials said preliminary information is that a suspect was struck.
No officers were injured.
What we don't know:
The suspect's condition is unknown.
This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest.
The Source: Houston Police Department