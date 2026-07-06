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Highland Village shooting: Officer-involved shooting reported on Westheimer Road

By
FOX 26 Houston
Crime and Public Safety
Published July 6, 2026 8:46 PM CDT
Published July 6, 2026 8:46 PM CDT

The Brief

    • Houston police are on the scene following an officer-involved shooting in the Highland Village area. 
    • Details are limited, but officials said the shooting Drexl Drive and Westheimer. 
    • Officials said preliminary information is that a suspect was struck.

HOUSTON - Houston police are on the scene following an officer-involved shooting in the Highland Village area. 

Highland Village shooting: Suspect struck in officer-involved shooting

What we know:

Details are limited, but officials said the shooting Drexl Drive and Westheimer. 

Officials said preliminary information is that a suspect was struck.

No officers were injured.

What we don't know:

The suspect's condition is unknown. 

This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest. 

The Source: Houston Police Department

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