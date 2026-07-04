Harris County: 5-year-old child dies after being found unresponsive at apartment complex pool

The Brief Harris County authorities are on the scene investigating after a child has died after being found unresponsive in a community pool in northwest Harris County. According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, officials were called out to the intersection of Wortham Center Drive and Wortham Boulevard for a life-in-danger call about a child found unresponsive. When they arrived, they found a child, possibly 4-year-old, who was found unresponsive in the pool.



Harris County authorities are on the scene investigating after a child has died after being found unresponsive in a community pool in northwest Harris County.

Child found unresponsive in community pool in NW Harris County, pronounced dead

What we know:

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, officials were called out to the intersection of Wortham Center Drive and Wortham Boulevard for a life-in-danger call about a child found unresponsive.

Officials said that when they arrived, they saw EMS administering CPR to a 5-year-old child.

The child was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Officials said at least 30 other people were in the pool when the incident occurred.

Authorities said when officials arrived, a lot of those people left, but they've been able to identify those people, and they will be interviewed.

A preliminary investigation has determined the 5-year-old child was at the pool with his aunt and his mother. At some point, the child was in the pool, while the aunt and the mother were at another part of the pool.

At that point, officials said the child went underwater and another person who was in the pool found him unresponsive.

The 5-year-old was pulled out of the pool by people who were at the pool, officials stated.

Officials said they're working to get surveillance video from apartment management to work on a timeline of what happened and how long the child may have been underwater.

Authorities are asking anyone who may have been at the pool during the incident and may have additional information to contact the Harris County Sheriff's Office Homicide Unit at (713) 274-9100.

What we don't know:

It's unclear how the child ended up in the pool.

Officials did not say if any potential charges could be filed in connection with this incident.

The child's name was not released by officials.