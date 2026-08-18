Man detained by ICE after reporting Houston Home Depot shooting

The Brief Juan Francisco Monroy Turuy, 54, called 911 to report a shooting in a Houston Home Depot parking lot, but when police returned to the scene for him to identify the suspect, federal immigration agents had already taken Monroy into custody. A Department of Homeland Security spokesperson stated Monroy was arrested due to being in the U.S. illegally with a prior conviction that endangered public safety, but an independent court record check across Harris, Fort Bend, and Montgomery counties yielded no local criminal record for him. Harris County District Attorney Sean Teare and local civil rights organizations warned that arresting crime witnesses severely threatens public safety by scaring victims and Good Samaritans away from calling 911.



A 54-year-old man who dialed 911 to report a gunman outside a Houston Home Depot found himself taken into federal custody by immigration agents at the scene.

The arrest of Juan Francisco Monroy Turuy has sparked backlash from local civil rights organizations, community advocates, and law enforcement officials. Critics argue that detaining crime repartees destroys trust in law enforcement and deters community members from contacting emergency services.

What we know:

The Shooting and identification

According to the Houston Police Department (HPD), officers responded around 9:35 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 9, to a report of a suspicious person with a weapon at 10003 Bellaire Blvd.

Upon arrival, officers met with Monroy, who reported that a man had fired a gun multiple times in the parking lot. Officers located the suspect, 24-year-old David Elias Mendez, nearby at the intersection of Bel-Air and Walcrest.

Court records show Mendez was charged in the 230th District Court with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. State prosecutors requested bond conditions including electronic monitoring, drug testing, and a prohibition on possessing firearms.

However, when HPD officers brought Mendez back to the Home Depot parking lot for Monroy to make a formal identification, they found federal immigration agents already detaining Monroy. HPD stated its officers did not contact or assist U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

What they're saying:

Official Agency Responses

A spokesperson for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) released a statement regarding Monroy's detention:

"On August 9, ICE arrested Juan Francisco Monroy Turuy, a 54-year-old criminal illegal alien from Guatemala, after it was discovered that he was in the U.S. illegally and had been convicted of a criminal offense that endangered public safety," the statement said. "While in the process of taking him into custody, the Houston Police Department (HPD) arrived at the scene and alerted ICE officers that Monroy Turuy was a witness to a crime. Monroy Turuy was able to provide a statement to HPD and identify the suspect before being taken into ICE custody, where he will remain pending his immigration proceedings. He will receive full due process."

DHS added that witnessing a crime does not exempt an individual from immigration enforcement, though ICE defers to HPD if official paperwork is submitted to request his presence as a witness.

In a statement, the Harris County District Attorney’s Office criticized the detention of witnesses.

"When you have reportees and witnesses getting detained and arrested while cooperating with law enforcement, that's inherently going to negatively impact witnesses and victim cooperation. It's making people less safe," District Attorney Sean Teare said in a statement.

An independent review of local court records across Harris, Fort Bend, and Montgomery counties yielded no local criminal record for Monroy.

On Tuesday, civil rights advocates and local business owners gathered outside Houston City Hall to speak out against the arrest and demand protections for immigrant witnesses.

"We're here today to represent members of the community as well as groups who are very concerned about Mr. Monroy who was arrested after he reported a serious crime at a Home Depot," said civil rights attorney Randall Kallanen. "This was a known criminal shooting a gun in the air, a very serious offense. And this good Samaritan, Mr. Monroy, was taken into custody by ICE."

Kallanen raised questions about how federal agents arrived on scene, adding, "So what we need to do is have assurances by the city of Houston not to call ICE on their witnesses and to discourage ICE from taking their witnesses."

Business owner and Second Ward civic leader Mark Rodriguez warned that witness arrests create a widespread chilling effect.

"I am very alarmed with what's going on here because it's going to cause the Latino community to be in fear of calling the Houston Police Department," Rodriguez said. "Imagine if a woman gets raped, robbed, or assaulted, and she has an immigration status... She's going to fear calling the cops because of the cooperation with the Houston Police Department. We need the city of Houston, the mayor, and the council members to assure us that that's not gonna happen no more."

Jeff Reese of the Greater Houston Coalition for Justice emphasized constitutional protections.

"What's going on is a wholesale violation of the Constitution by those officers who have sworn to uphold the Constitution," Reese said. "And when we take people that report a crime and arrest them for some jacked-up quota system they have, something's very wrong."

Speaking on behalf of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) Texas, Sameeha Rizvi urged local officials to intervene.

"Juan reached out to the police in a moment when he saw a crime, and he reported it like he was supposed to. And instead, he's paying the consequences of something he does not deserve to pay," Rizvi said. "We really hope that our City Council as well takes actions to make sure that ICE no longer encroaches upon people's rights."

Leticia Gutierrez, representing residents in Magnolia Park and Pecan Park, noted that fear of law enforcement exposes vulnerable populations to criminal exploitation.

"The real vigilantes are out there wreaking havoc and threatening our people because they know that immigrants and Hispanics are not going to call 911 for fear that they're going to get questioned and even deported," Gutierrez said. "How is this keeping women and children safe? It's not."

What's next:

Status of Detention and U Visa Requests

Cesar Espinosa, Executive Director of FIEL Houston, confirmed that Monroy is currently held at the Montgomery County Processing Center in Conroe, Texas. Espinosa stated his organization is in communication with Monroy's family in Guatemala.

"The last thing that they got was a text message saying that he was being taken, and it was really stressful to them to not know where their loved one was," Espinosa said. "From what we know and from what we've been able to gather, he was arrested even before HPD got there. So why were they so quick to get on scene? Were they already there? Were license plate reader cameras involved? There's a lot of questions that need answers."

Advocates noted that the District Attorney’s Office has certified U visa applications for Monroy and other detained crime witnesses in separate ongoing cases to permit them to remain in the country and testify during criminal prosecutions.

Monroy remains in federal custody pending his immigration proceedings.