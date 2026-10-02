Rice University launching dedicated Master’s Degree Program in Artificial Intelligence

The Brief Rice University is launching a dedicated Master of Artificial Intelligence (MAI) degree next fall to help fill a demand for specialized AI engineers. Built with small cohort sizes, the hands-on curriculum is designed to bridge the gap between general computer science education and high-level roles at major AI companies like OpenAI and Anthropic. While short-term certifications can boost salaries (with 72% of employers paying a premium for AI skills) university leaders say the master's degree targets tech innovators looking to build and architect systems from the ground up.



As artificial intelligence continues to reshape workplaces and daily life, the demand for qualified engineers who can design, build, and deploy complex systems has reached an all-time high. To help bridge this growing talent gap, Rice University is stepping up to train the next generation of tech leaders.

The university’s Department of Computer Science has announced a dedicated Master of Artificial Intelligence (MAI) program launching next fall.

Building on the undergraduate Bachelor of Science in AI introduced last year, the new master’s degree provides advanced expertise tailored for engineers aiming to build cutting-edge systems for major tech players like OpenAI and Anthropic.

Bridging the Undergrad Knowledge Gap

According to university leadership, traditional computer science programs often leave a gap when it comes to deep AI specialization.

"AI majors are still quite rare out there. Computer science undergraduate degrees tend to not have a lot of AI, and so as a result, you have people who graduate with an undergraduate degree and want to know more about AI. Maybe they want to have a career in AI. This is really meant to finish up that undergrad education and give people what they need to succeed," said Dr. Chris Jermaine, Chair of Rice University’s Computer Science Department.

Designed for recent computer science graduates and technical professionals, Rice’s MAI program focuses on high-impact, practical learning:

Small cohort sizes: Personalized instruction to ensure deep technical mastery.

Real-world experience: Students will be required to complete hands-on technical work, including internships, to apply their training directly in professional environments.

The Financial Value of AI Skills

With high-paying AI jobs flooding the market, jobseekers often ask: Do you really need another degree to land these roles?

What they're saying:

According to tech recruiting experts, gaining formal AI expertise can make a direct impact on earning potential and career progression.

"We just released a study and it showed that 72% of employers will actually pay more for people that have AI skills. So, if you can get skills early, often you’re going to justify a higher premium for what you can make," said Robert Vaughn, Regional Manager at Robert Half Tech Jobs & Staffing Solutions.

While short-term certifications offer a way to boost your resume and increase salary potential, Rice's new program aims higher— training the architects who will build tomorrow's technology from the ground up.

"AI has changed the landscape of how companies are run and how organizations are structured and it’s not going away. So it’s evolving and everybody needs to evolve with it," said Vaughn.

While specialized graduate programs in AI are a relatively new development in higher education, recruiters emphasize that investing in continuous learning always pays off in the long run.

"Obviously, this is new, and we haven’t seen what it will look like in terms of people that graduate with these degrees and what that gets them long-term. But I’ve never seen education hurt somebody in the workplace," said Vaughn.