Human remains found under Spring Branch neighborhood overpass

The Brief An investigation is underway after human remains were found on Friday afternoon in a Spring Branch neighborhood. According to Houston Police Department Sergeant Jacob Gardner with the Homicide Division, authorities were called out near the intersection of Blalock Road and Colleen Road around 2:45 p.m. Authorities confirmed the remains appeared to be human.



An investigation is underway after human remains were found on Friday afternoon in a Spring Branch neighborhood.

What we know:

According to Houston Police Department Sergeant Jacob Gardner with the Homicide Division, authorities were called out near the intersection of Blalock Road and Colleen Road around 2:45 p.m.

Officials said when authorities arrived on the scene, they met with a reportee who located what he believed to be human remains under the underpass.

Authorities confirmed the remains appeared to be human.

The Harris County Medical Examiner's Office is conducting an investigation to confirm who the person is.

Officials said they don't have any reason to believe there's any foul play involved.

What we don't know:

Officials said they don't have the age, race, or gender of the remains as the body is severely decomposed.

What you can do:

If you have any information on this case, you're asked to contact the Houston Police Department Homicide Division at (713) 308-3600 or Houston Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-TIPS.