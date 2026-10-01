Houston crime: 2 roommates charged after woman was killed in May 2025

The Brief Two roommates have been charged with murder following an incident in Houston's Second Ward in May 2025. According to Houston police, 51-year-old Louis Sosa Vargas and 38-year-old Danielle Henderson Cano were both charged with murder. Authorities said, the victim, who has been identified as 68-year-old Maragaret Cruz, did not have signs of trauma. However, autopsy results revealed Cruz' cause of death was asphyxiation and blunt force injuries.



Two roommates have been charged with murder following an incident in Houston's Second Ward in May 2025.

What we know:

According to Houston police, 51-year-old Louis Sosa Vargas and 38-year-old Danielle Henderson Cano were both charged with murder.

Louis Sosa Vargas, 51 (left) and Danielle Henderson Cano, 38 (right). (Source: Houston Police Department)

The backstory:

Authorities said they were called out to the death of a woman at a home on Grace Street in Houston's Second Ward on May 17, 2025.

Authorities said, the victim, who has been identified as 68-year-old Maragaret Cruz, did not have signs of trauma. However, autopsy results revealed Cruz' cause of death was asphyxiation and blunt force injuries.

Upon further investigation, officials said Vargas and Cano were identified as suspects in the case.

Officials said at the time of Cruz's death, Vargas and Cano were roommates at Cruz's home.

Cano was arrested and charged by authorities on September 3, while Vargas was arrested on Monday.

Both were booked into the Harris County Jail.

Bond for both Vargas and Cano has been set at $500,000.