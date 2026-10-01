HPD officer hospitalized, driver dead after crash on Eastex Freeway
HOUSTON - A Houston Police Department officer is hospitalized after their patrol car was hit by a pickup truck in the north Houston area.
Police involved crash
What we know:
Houston police officers were blocking traffic on the northbound side of Highway 59 at the 610 Loop near Kashmere Gardens, assisting with a traffic hazard call. A semi-truck had leaked part of its payload onto the roadway, according to Sergeant Mike Barrow.
Courtesy of OnScene TV Houston
While police were blocking traffic, a female driver traveling at a high rate of speed in a red pickup truck crashed into the back of an HPD patrol vehicle.
One officer was taken to a local hospital in stable condition and is expected to be okay. The female driver of the pickup truck was pronounced dead at the scene.
What we don't know:
It remains unknown if intoxication played a role in the crash. The identity of the deceased pickup truck driver has not yet been released.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by Houston Police Department Sergeant Mike Barrow.