Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure approaches as Houston survivor shares her story

The Brief The Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure is approaching this Saturday, October 3rd, with survivor Jazzyn Willis helping raise awareness for the annual walk and run. Jazzyn discovered a large lump in her right breast while five months pregnant on a work trip, leading to a breast cancer diagnosis on Juneteenth 2025. Her medical team at M.D. Anderson curated a treatment plan allowing her to undergo chemotherapy while pregnant, safely deliver her baby, and later complete surgery and radiation.



The Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure is approaching this Saturday, October 3, with survivor Jazzyn Willis helping raise awareness for the annual walk and run.

Jazzyn Willis' shares her story

Jazzyn Willis discovered breast cancer while five months pregnant. She balanced intense cancer treatments with a healthy pregnancy to welcome her baby. She is now participating in the Komen Race for the Cure as a survivor.

Timeline:

Jazzyn was diagnosed with breast cancer in the summer of 2025. She gave birth to her baby Ryan on October 22, 2025, finished her treatments in March 2026, and was officially deemed cancer-free in June 2026.

What they're saying:

"At that moment, all my decisions weren't just about me, they were about my baby as well," says Jazzyn Willis, noting, "I had to remove myself from what was going on with me, give myself a couple of days to be sad, and decided it's time to get to work."

She explains, "It's actually a full circle moment because when I was in high school, one of our events every year was the Komen Race for the Cure, and now it's full circle that I'm indeed a survivor."

She adds, "Women all over, know your body, because that's essentially what helped me realize that I need to pay more attention to what's going on inside of me."

Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure

What you can do:

Breast cancer can impact anyone unexpectedly, making community support, early detection, and knowing your own body life-saving tools for women of all ages. One in eight women are diagnosed with breast cancer.

Local perspective:

Houston residents can unite to support breast cancer awareness and survivors by participating in the upcoming Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure event this Saturday, Oct. 3.

What you can do:

Register or join a team for the Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure.

Visit Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure to find event registration links and learn more about getting involved.