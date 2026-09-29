Houston mother accused of shooting, killing 4-year-old daughter

The Brief A 4-year-old girl was killed in a shooting in west Houston on Tuesday night. Houston police believe the girl's mother shot her. No one involved has been identified.



A Houston mother is accused of shooting and killing her four-year-old daughter on Tuesday evening.

What we know:

Police responded to a shooting call around 5:45 p.m. in the 300 block of Terra Reserve Place near Forest Reserve Place.

Authorities arrived and found the 4-year-old girl dead from at least one gunshot wound.

The woman, believed to be in her 30s, also had a gunshot wound. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Police say she is expected to survive her injuries.

According to police, it appears the mother became distraught amid an ongoing custody battle, and she shot the girl before turning the gun on herself.

Dig deeper:

Police say there was a custody hearing on Tuesday, and the child's father got custody.

Police also said that the stepfather and babysitter were inside the house at the time of the shooting and heard the gunshots. They reportedly didn't see anything.

What we don't know:

No one involved has been identified.

How to get help

What you can do:

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call or text the 988 Suicide & Crisis Line for free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

CLICK HERE for the warning signs and risk factors of suicide and CLICK HERE for more on the 988 Lifeline.