Driver rescued from retention pond in Spring after missing curve
HOUSTON - Harris County officials rescued a young woman whose car went into a retention pond on her way to work early Tuesday morning.
Water rescue in Spring
What we know:
Captain Michael Abercis with Constable Mark Herman's Office says after midnight a woman was driving along Northcrest Drive, near Grand Parkway in Spring when she missed the curve of the road and went into the retention pond.
Deputies, firefighters and a wrecker driver were able to secure her car and pull it out with her still inside, officials said.
According to Capt. Abercis, the young woman was okay.
What we don't know:
At this time, officials can't confirm what caused the incident.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by Captain Michael Abercia with Constable Mark Herman's Office.