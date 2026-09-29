Driver rescued from retention pond in Spring after missing curve

The Brief Harris County authorities rescued a woman whose car went into a retention pond Tuesday morning. Officials say it appears the woman missed the curve of the road on her way to work. The woman was able to be pulled from the pond while still inside her car, according to Captain Michael Abercia.



Harris County officials rescued a young woman whose car went into a retention pond on her way to work early Tuesday morning.

Water rescue in Spring

What we know:

Captain Michael Abercis with Constable Mark Herman's Office says after midnight a woman was driving along Northcrest Drive, near Grand Parkway in Spring when she missed the curve of the road and went into the retention pond.

Deputies, firefighters and a wrecker driver were able to secure her car and pull it out with her still inside, officials said.

According to Capt. Abercis, the young woman was okay.

What we don't know:

At this time, officials can't confirm what caused the incident.