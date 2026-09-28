20-year-old arrested, accused in multiple Fort Bend County business burglaries

The Brief Nasir Bodie, 20, was arrested in connection with a series of overnight business burglaries across Fort Bend County. In each break-in, a suspect forced their way through glass entry doors to steal cash from registers. Bodie faces charges of burglary of a building and evading arrest, with total bonds set at $170,000.



Fort Bend County authorities have taken a suspect into custody after an investigation into a string of late-night break-ins at local businesses.

On Wednesday, 20-year-old Nasar Bodie was arrested and charged with burglary of a building and evading arrest with a motor vehicle for his alleged role in multiple break-ins.

Overnight burglaries at businesses

What we know:

Detectives with the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office Burglary & Theft Unit began tracking a pattern of burglaries that started in mid-August 2026. In each case, a single suspect smashed through glass front doors and went for the cash inside business registers.

After a thorough investigation, looking at surveillance, and working alongside the Houston Police Department and the Sugar Land Police Department, investigators identified Bodie as the suspect.

He was taken into custody on active warrants. His bonds have been set at a combined $170,000.