Family of Tavian Soileau, 17, speaks out after 14-year-old arrested for his murder

The Brief A family is speaking out after a 14-year-old was arrested in connection with the murder of 17-year-old Tavian Soileau, who was found dead inside his car last month in northeast Harris County. Tavian’s grandmother, aunt and sister spoke with FOX 26 about the devastating loss and the milestones he will never get to experience. Andy Kahan with Crime Stoppers of Houston says the recent cases are alarming and believes the community needs to address the violence involving young people.



A family is speaking out after a 14-year-old was arrested in connection with the murder of 17-year-old Tavian Soileau, who was found dead inside his car last month in northeast Harris County.

14-year-old charged with 17-year-old's murder

The backstory:

Tavian’s family says Aug. 22 changed their lives forever.

Tavian was a senior at C.E. King High School. Authorities say they received a call around 1 p.m. about an unconscious person inside a vehicle near Montclair Bend Lane and Tyneglen Lane.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office says Tavian was found dead in the driver’s seat with "obvious signs of severe trauma." His family says he was shot and killed inside his car.

Last week, the sheriff announced that a 14-year-old had been arrested and charged with murder in connection with Tavian’s death. The teen was taken to the Harris County Juvenile Detention Center. His name has not been released, and authorities have not announced a motive.

‘He was really the key to all our hearts’

What they're saying:

Tavian’s grandmother, aunt and sister spoke with FOX 26 about the devastating loss and the milestones he will never get to experience.

"He won’t graduate, he won’t go to the prom. We was preparing for all of that," said Tavian’s grandmother, Charity Shelby. "It hurts so hard, but we’re going to do the best we can because Tavian wouldn’t want us to grieve the rest of our life."

His aunt, Stacie Williams, said learning that a 14-year-old had been arrested in the case was especially difficult.

"How do it feel to know a 14-year-old killed my baby? It hurts," Williams said. "It’s two lives that are being destroyed. Tavian is gone, and this child, justice is finally being served."

Williams said she recently received an email reminding her about Tavian’s senior pictures.

"That broke me again because my baby, again, senior year. I’ll never get a picture of Tavian with a cap and gown on," she said.

Tavian’s sister, Tayana Soileau, remembers him as someone who could lift the spirits of everyone around him.

"He was really the key to all our hearts. He made everything better, and he just knew how to lift our spirits," she said. "Losing him was like my other half of my heart is gone, basically."

Concerns about juvenile violence

Dig deeper:

There have been concerns about violence involving teenagers in Harris County.

Two teenage boys were shot and killed near their high schools last week, and juveniles are accused in both shootings.

Andy Kahan with Crime Stoppers of Houston says the recent cases are alarming and believes the community needs to address the violence involving young people.

"You look at the last few weeks in Harris County, I’ve been doing this a long time, and I’ve not seen so much juvenile violence perpetrated by juveniles and also juvenile victims," Kahan said.

State data also shows an increase in referrals involving juveniles accused of firearm-related crimes.

According to the Texas Juvenile Justice Department, referrals involving juveniles accused of firearm-related offenses increased from 1,707 in 2020 to 2,474 last year — an increase of roughly 45% over five years.

Kahan says the consequences extend beyond the victims to the young people accused of committing the crimes and their families.

"This is real life," Kahan said. "This is not a video game. It’s permanent and it lasts forever."

He urged parents to become more involved in their teenagers’ lives, including paying attention to who they spend time with and communicate with online.

"Parents, get involved in the lives of your teenager," Kahan said. "Tough questions, tough love. We’ve got to start going back to it."

Meanwhile, Tavian’s family says they are hoping for justice while remembering the 17-year-old they describe as sweet, joyful and at the heart of their family.