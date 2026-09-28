Houston weather: Low rain chances Tuesday before late-week flood threat

The Brief More heat, Isolated rain through Tuesday Rain chances increase by Wednesday Flooding risk grows late week



Monday remained hot across the Houston area, with highs in the low to mid 90s. Tuesday stays warm, with only very isolated rain expected.

Wetter midweek

Rain chances increase Wednesday as deeper Gulf moisture moves in and a slow-moving disturbance approaches.

Best chance for heavy rain Wednesday will remain west of Houston. Periods of showers and thunderstorms become more likely through the second half of the week.

Flooding concern late week

By late week, increasing tropical moisture, including moisture from the remnants of Hurricane Polo in the Pacific, could fuel heavy downpours.

Much of Texas, the southern Plains and desert Southwest face the highest flooding risk this week, with locally heavy rain also possible around the Houston area.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

7-Day Forecast

Two systems in Atlantic Basin

There are two tropical systems to watch in the Atlantic basin. Neither will impact the United States.

Fay is a weak tropical depression in the central Atlantic that should fall apart in the next few days.

Tropical Storm Hanna has formed in the central Atlantic, but is quickly moving east away from the United States and should also fall apart later this week.