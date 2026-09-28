Wanted career thief suspected of stealing again hours after posting bond

The Brief Carl Torrance has had over 20 felony theft charges and was convicted of half of them. Police say Torrence is currently wanted for allegedly stealing hours after bonding out of jail. Crime Stoppers statistics say more than 100 defendants were charged with five or more felonies in 2025.



Carl Torrence is a good example of someone who will walk into a store, grab what they want, and leave without paying for anything.

Breaking Bond: Career thief wanted again

The backstory:

Torrence's criminal history goes back to 2018.

Since 2021, he's had a total of 21 felony theft charges; 11 ended in convictions. He got nine of those charges last year.

Even with all those convictions, Torrence hasn't spent one day in prison.

"In order to rack up that many charges, you have to be free to do that," said Andy Kahan with Crime Stoppers. "He's getting convicted of felony theft, but he's not doing much time in the county jail. He's never spent one day in prison."

According to court documents, Torrence was part of an organized theft ring.

On July 13, he was sentenced to 9 days in jail.

Two days after his release, he's charged with organized retail theft.

"He's going into Bath and Body Works stores, filling up their shopping bags, and walks out with a thousand dollars in merchandise," said Kahan. "He comes back two days later and does the same thing. The sad part is the workers know who he is by sight."

Police say Torrence stole from a store just hours after posting a $25,000 bond. He posted the bond on September 5.

That same day, police say he stole three pairs of Nike tennis shoes from Famous Footwear.

"As he's walking out of the store, he has the audacity to tell one of the employees, ‘Just grabbing my usual,’ and walks out. He's been wanted ever since."

Suspects racking up charges

By the numbers:

According to statistics compiled by Crime Stoppers, more than 100 defendants were charged with five or more felonies in 2025.

That's more than double than the year before.

What's next:

Expect to see lawmakers considering a change in law with a charge of continuous felony theft, making multiple charges of felony theft in one year a 3rd degree felony with a maximum sentence of 2–10 years in prison.