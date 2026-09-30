Family identifies 4-year-old girl allegedly killed by mother in Houston

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The Brief Vivian Savella, 4, was killed in a shooting in Houston on Tuesday, her family confirms. Police say the girl was killed by her mother. Her family released a statement remembering the girl.



Family has identified the 4-year-old girl who was killed in a shooting on Tuesday night as Vivian Savella.

Police say Vivian’s mother killed the girl before turning the gun on herself.

"Our family is devastated"

The backstory:

Attorneys released a statement from Vivian’s father and family on Wednesday:

"Our family is devastated. Vivian was four years old. She was loved without limit by her father, Aaron, and by everyone whose life she touched. There are no words for what has been taken from us.

Aaron did everything the law asks of a parent who is trying to protect his child. He trusted the courts. He followed every order. He waited for the process to work. On Tuesday, a judge placed Vivian in his primary care, and she was supposed to come home to him that evening. She never did.

We ask the public to remember that there are fathers everywhere who fight quietly, patiently, and within the law to protect their children. Their stories are rarely told, and they should be.

We are grateful to everyone who has reached out with kindness. We ask for privacy as we grieve."

Mother accused of killing daughter

What we know:

Police responded to a shooting call around 5:45 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Terra Reserve Place near Forest Reserve Place.

Authorities arrived and found the 4-year-old girl dead from at least one gunshot wound.

The girl's mother, believed to be in her 30s, also had a gunshot wound. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Police say she is expected to survive her injuries.

According to police, there was a custody hearing on Tuesday, and the girl’s father was given custody. Police say the mother became distraught later that day and shot the girl before turning the gun on herself.

Police also said that the girl’s stepfather and babysitter were inside the house at the time of the shooting and heard the gunshots but didn’t see anything.

What we don't know:

The mother’s identity has not been released.

How to get help

What you can do:

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call or text the 988 Suicide & Crisis Line for free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

CLICK HERE for the warning signs and risk factors of suicide and CLICK HERE for more on the 988 Lifeline.