Mattress Mack extends friendly postseason challenge to Pope Leo for Astros vs White Sox series

The Brief Friendly Postseason Proposal: Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale extended a cross-city gesture to Pope Leo ahead of the postseason matchup. The Terms: If Chicago advances, Mack will fund a playoff trip for 190 students and teachers at St. Gabriel Catholic School; if Houston wins, Mack hopes to receive a signed Astros jersey for Gallery Furniture. Deep Family Ties: St. Gabriel Catholic School in Chicago carries personal meaning for Pope Leo, whose brother served as the former principal, and where the Holy Father previously celebrated Mass.



Postseason baseball fever has reached all the way to the Vatican, and Houston legend Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale is leading the charge.

In an exclusive sit-down with FOX 26’s Coco Dominguez, McIngvale shared details of a friendly, faith-filled proposal he has put on the table for Pope Leo as the Houston Astros take the field.

Pope Leo, a native of Chicago's South Side, is well known for his lifelong devotion to the White Sox. However, McIngvale’s gesture centers around a Catholic community that hits even closer to home for the Pontiff: St. Gabriel Catholic School, located just blocks from the ballpark.

A win-win for both cities

Under the terms of McIngvale’s friendly offer, if the White Sox win the series, Gallery Furniture will cover all expenses to send 190 students and teachers from St. Gabriel Catholic School to attend the next round of playoff baseball in Chicago.

However, if the Houston Astros emerge victorious, McIngvale has a simple request for the Vatican. He is asking Pope Leo to sign a Houston Astros jersey, which McIngvale plans to frame and proudly display inside Gallery Furniture for all of Space City to see.

McIngvale added that he is keeping the Astros in his daily prayers at Annunciation Catholic Church in downtown Houston, right across the street from the ballpark.

A personal connection on Chicago's South Side

The South Side elementary school holds deep personal significance for the Holy Father. Pope Leo’s brother previously served as the school's principal, and Pope Leo himself has celebrated Mass for the congregation and students in past visits.

Knowing those strong roots, McIngvale decided to blend sportsmanship with community outreach.

"Either Houston wins, or the great Catholic kids at the wonderful St. Gabriel Catholic School win," McIngvale told Dominguez.

"I know Pope Leo has celebrated Mass there before and his brother was the principal. It doesn't get better ties than that."

While both cities await a potential response from the Vatican, one thing is certain: Space City's community spirit remains unmatched.