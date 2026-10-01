The Brief Four-year-old Vivian Savella was shot and killed inside a west Houston town home, according to Houston police. Police say Vivian’s mother shot the child and then turned the gun on herself after a custody hearing earlier that day. A family and relationship expert says custody disputes can be deeply emotional but should never be viewed as inevitably leading to violence.



The family of four-year-old Vivian Savella is mourning the little girl after Houston police say she was shot and killed by her mother hours after a custody hearing.

Vivian’s family identified her through attorneys and described her as a child who was "loved without limit."

Police say a judge had awarded Vivian’s father custody earlier in the day. According to a statement released on behalf of Vivian’s family, she was supposed to come home to her father that evening.

She never did.

Mother accused in daughter's death

What we know:

Houston police officers responded to a shooting call around 5:45 p.m. in the 300 block of Terra Reserve Place in west Houston.

When officers arrived, they found Vivian dead from at least one gunshot wound.

Investigators say Vivian’s mother was also found with a gunshot wound and was taken to a hospital in critical condition. Police said following the shooting that she was expected to survive.

Police believe Vivian’s mother shot her daughter before turning the gun on herself.

Investigators said a stepfather and babysitter were also inside the home at the time of the shooting. Police said they heard the gunshots but did not witness what happened.

Police also said a custody hearing involving Vivian had taken place earlier that day and that her father had been awarded custody.

The investigation remains ongoing.

What we don't know:

Several significant questions remain unanswered.

Police have not publicly identified Vivian’s mother.

The full circumstances surrounding the custody dispute have not been made public, and FOX 26 does not know all of the evidence or information the judge considered before placing Vivian in her father’s primary care.

It is also unclear from the information currently available exactly how and when Vivian was supposed to be transferred to her father after the court ruling.

Police have not said whether investigators had identified any threats or other warning signs before the shooting.

No charges have been announced.

‘She was loved’

Vivan's Family Speaks Out:

Attorneys representing Vivian’s father and family released a statement identifying the four-year-old and describing the family’s grief.

"Our family is devastated," the statement begins. "Vivian was four years old. She was loved without limit by her father, Aaron, and by everyone whose life she touched."

The family says Vivian’s father had relied on the court process as the custody case proceeded. According to the statement, a judge placed Vivian in her father’s primary care and she was expected to come home to him that evening.

"She never did," the family said.

The statement also asks the public to remember fathers who use the court system to seek custody and protection for their children.

The family thanked those who have reached out and asked for privacy while they grieve.

You can read the full statement below:

Our family is devastated. Vivian was four years old. She was loved without limit by her father, Aaron, and by everyone whose life she touched. There are no words for what has been taken from us.

Aaron did everything the law asks of a parent who is trying to protect his child. He trusted the courts. He followed every order. He waited for the process to work. On Tuesday, a judge placed Vivian in his primary care, and she was supposed to come home to him that evening. She never did.

We ask the public to remember that there are fathers everywhere who fight quietly, patiently, and within the law to protect their children. Their stories are rarely told, and they should be.

We are grateful to everyone who has reached out with kindness. We ask for privacy as we grieve.

What happens during custody cases?

How Custody Transfers Work:

The case has prompted questions about what happens after a judge changes which parent has primary custody of a child — particularly during the period between the court’s ruling and the physical transfer of the child.

Therapist Chau Nguyen told FOX 26 that safety is generally a central consideration in custody cases, but the physical transfer of a child involves its own process.

"In most family custody cases, safety is paramount," Nguyen said. "And there is a process to surrender possession and access, as they call it, of children."

Nguyen cautioned that the public does not know all of the circumstances surrounding Vivian’s case or what specific instructions were included in the court’s order.

"We don’t know, but we know in this case, the timing did not turn out well," Nguyen said.

What they're saying:

Nguyen also cautioned against drawing a direct line between a custody dispute and extreme violence.

Custody disagreements can be emotionally difficult for everyone involved, she said, but people experiencing a crisis have other options.

"Life is painful. Custody disputes are emotional. They’re difficult. They don’t always turn out the way we want to," Nguyen said. "But there is another way besides murder-suicide."

Nguyen encouraged people who feel overwhelmed to seek support from family, friends or mental health professionals.

"Seek support. There is help out there," she said. "Talk to somebody. Talk to a mental health counselor. Call the suicide hotline. It doesn’t have to end this way."

Nguyen also said family members should take concerning statements or signs of an emotional crisis seriously.

How To Get Help:

Anyone experiencing a mental health or suicide crisis can call or text 988 to reach the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline.

The service provides free and confidential support 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

If there is an immediate threat to a child or another person, call 911.